5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: With Photographer Anne de Carbuccia

“My art gave me a voice, and as such I could give a voice to our natural world.”

I had the great pleasure to interview renowned Nature Photographer Anne de Carbuccia. Anne was born in New York and grew up in Paris. She spent most summers on the island of Corsica and developed a keen interest for nature. Her father was the publisher and friend of many explorers of the time, such as Jacques Cousteau and Alain Bombard. Anne has made many expeditions of her own, producing more than one hundred images in the last four years for her artistic project One Planet One Future. With the One Planet One Future photographs Anne continues to draw attention to the current environmental crisis and to inspire people to change behaviors and habits contributing to it.

Yitzi: Anne, thank you so much for being with us. Can you please tell us your “backstory”?:

Anne: I started collecting photography in my early twenties . I was interested in the concept of a new art medium for a new millennium. It was also thrilling to be able to collect affordable vintage pieces from master photographers.

When I became an artist, I first started using hi-resolution film to create live portraits working with a Red camera. I felt photography was something that had already “been done”, mainly because I had collected it for so long. I didn't feel that I could create something new or different. HD and then later 4K film were very exciting and the technology was quickly becoming accessible and easier to use. At the same time digital photography started developing and with it came the option of using a full frame camera. When I tested it I felt I was “drawing with glass”. Thanks to the new size of the sensor the final effect was quite different from classical photography, the image was a lot more defined. Also the printing became ink jet which is a lot less polluting. To me it felt like a completely new medium.

One Planet One Future was probably my own way of channeling my anxieties. The more I traveled and the more I witnessed the constant deterioration of our planet by the human species….and every time I would go back somewhere it would look worse.

The first image I ever bought was a portrait of a Native American by Edward Curtis. I was fascinated by the way he documented all the different North American tribes just before they disappeared. I felt I needed to document my planet and its inhabitants, tell their story and give them a voice before they were gone too…that’s the documentative aspect of my work. Shrines have always fascinated me as one of the most ancient ways for humans to artistically express themselves; I am drawn to Land Art as a powerful and meaningful contemporary expression. The creation of my Time Shrines is in large part inspired by these two concepts…and that’s the artistic part of the work.

Yitzi: Which person do you most admire and why?

Anne: The Syrian archeologist Khaled al-Asaad. For 40 years he was the principal custodian of the ancient city of Palmyra and elevated it to a Unesco World Heritage Site. He spoke Aramaic fluently. He stayed to protect the city during the ISIS invasion in 2015. He was then captured and tortured for weeks. He refused to reveal the location of the ancient artifacts he had helped to hide, and was beheaded at the age of 81.

His nobility gives me hope in the strength of human nature.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Anne: In a completely spontaneous way several schools and universities started contacting us during my first One Planet One Future exhibition. I realized that my art gave me a voice, and as such I could give a voice to our natural world. That’s when I started developing our educational project. We started organizing tours during the exhibitions and recounting the story and symbology behind each image. We were able to use the art to create awareness and inspire change in a creative way. Today we have two permanent exhibitions in New York City and Milan where our main goal is for schools and universities to have an artistic experience while learning more about key issues such as climate change, global warming, endangered species, sustainability and especially resilience.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why?

Anne:

Baby elephants can trample you when they're happy. I was on location in a wild banana tree forest, photographing a mother elephant and her baby. Elephants consider banana trees an even better delicacy than bananas and they were both in seventh heaven. Although her keeper had told me she would be too distracted to respond I tried calling Suki, the baby, to get her a little closer to my Time Shrine. When she heard me, Suki turned around, her ears flapping with happiness, and rushed over with enthusiasm. She was too heavy to stop on time and literally ran me over, camera and all! I still laugh when I think about it and we got the whole event on film. Eating four hamburgers is equivalent to a year’s worth of showers. I have been sensitive to water shortage and drought around the planet for a long time. For example, I always made a point of not taking baths and having showers always made me feel better. It’s only after several years that I discovered that a single hamburger requires 660 gallons of water! (Check it for yourself if you do not believe me.) I realized there were other important changes I needed to make to really commit to water sustainability. It was completely pointless to avoid taking baths if I kept on eating meat several times a week! The dirty secret of blue jeans. As soon as I got my own apartment I started to use biodegradable laundry products and detergents to do my part for better water management. Blue jeans are one of my favorite clothing items and I would buy at least one new pair every year. One day I discovered that blue jeans are made by using toxic dyes often dumped into rivers, ignoring most environmental regulations. The clothing industry is the second largest polluter in the world, second only to oil. Since then I only wear vintage or recycled jeans … Penguin poop is VERY hard to get off your clothes. I started out my expedition to Antarctica in South Georgia at one of the largest penguin sanctuaries in the world with 600,000 penguins! It was a fascinating and incredible site. It was also very smelly….Their waste, called guano, is everywhere. After choosing my location, I started installing my Shrine made out of all the interesting elements I found on the beach. I realized there was guano mixed up with the sand and the dirt and I would clearly have to get my clothes dirty if I wanted to create the installation I had imagined. I didn’t think much of it and kneeled my way into the guano. Little did I know, it is almost impossible to get rid of the stench even if you wash your clothes several times. I spent the next three weeks with the stench every time I put my outerwear on, which was most of the day, After making fun of me the first week, my crew mates just avoided me when we would go went on location! Avoid arguments with people who deny climate change. With the best of intentions, I have tried to reason with climate deniers on numerous occasions. It’s completely pointless, like arguing about religion. Nothing gets through. What I recommend you say to them though, is that we really hope that they are right and that we are wrong!