5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Lyneir Richardson, Angel Investor

“My career mission has been, and continues to be, recognizing, illuminating, and creating value in ethnic and underserved areas of urban communities via real estate development, economic development, investments, and entrepreneurial pursuits.”

I had the pleasure of speaking with Lyneir Richardson. Lyneir is the Executive Director of the Center for Urban Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (CUEED) at Rutgers University in Newark, NJ. CUEED is the first center of its kind in the nation to integrate scholarly works with private capital, government, and non-profit sectors to develop citywide resources and bring renewed economic growth and vitality through urban entrepreneurship. Along with his work at CUEED, Mr. Richardson is also the co-founder and CEO of Chicago TREND, a social enterprise that was initially funded by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and Chicago Community Trust. Chicago Trend is a centralized resource for real estate developers, retailers, and community development organizations that are seeking to better understand the trajectories of Chicago neighborhoods and invest in profitable retail projects that can drive transformative change.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for talking with me. What is your "backstory" Lyneir?

Lyneir: My father is an Air Force veteran and his time in the military changed the economic trajectory of our family. It allowed him to start his career as an air traffic controller, buy a house, save money, open a small business, and ultimately send my brother and I to two of the best graduate schools in the county.

Our lives really changed when my parents opened a small bar 40 years ago. My brother and I grew up understanding the importance of hard work and strategy. At dinner, we talked about business topics (hiring new employees, managing inventory, marketing, managing cash flow, etc), so I was always comfortable with the subject. Thanks to my parents’ drive and ambition, entrepreneurship is in my DNA, and I have always had an owner's perspective, even when I was an entry level employee.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Lyneir: I admire a small category of African Americans in the entertainment industry who have successfully made the transition to being powerful business executives. Men and women like Jay Z (Sean Carter), Queen Latifah (Dana Owens), and Shaquille O'Neal are at the top of my list. I follow their business moves and plan to write a case study for the Rutgers University MBA program on at least one of them next year. They understand the connections between entrepreneurship and community revitalization. They own companies, control assets, are making good investments, and understand how to generate a profit.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Lyneir: I have an ability ability to detect profitable business opportunities in overlooked people and places. My career mission has been, and continues to be, recognizing, illuminating, and creating value in ethnic and underserved areas of urban communities via real estate development, economic development, investments, and entrepreneurial pursuits. I’m a student of, and seek to be a leader in, the domain of doing deals that build wealth for local residents via new employment opportunities.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why?

Lyneir:

Actually, I have six:

Focus on being profitable first. If you want your business venture to grow your business with peace of mind and fewer near-death experiences, it’s imperative that you fund your organizational growth with earned profits. The inspiration for this lesson, which happened over 16 years ago, still burns in the pit of my gut. I was taking an industry leader and potential investor on a tour of a real estate development that I had completed. I proudly shared that I had built all of the 44 homes on the block. He was impressed, and asked "how much profit did you make on each unit?" My response was about $15,000 per property, which represented a 12% mark up on my cost. While I thought that the margin was fair, it wasn’t based on market conditions or the value that I created - it just seemed like a solid and ethical figure. There was an awkward pause before he said, "I would have zero interest in investing in a project like this unless there was a profit of $60,000 per house". From that moment to this very day, I wondered how my business would have been different if I had been $1,980,000 more profitable. If you can raise money, generate new business opportunities, or create innovative and products/services, you will always be in demand as an entrepreneur or an employee. When I was in law school, I had two year internship at a prestigious law firm. I saw associates and young partners billing 60 to 80 hours of week, and they had no real life outside of the firm. Then I noticed the partners who were the true rain makers: they brought in the new clients that generated the bulk of the firm’s revenue. They also made the most money, and had a much better quality of life. Be urgent, but patient. Looking back, I left “big corporate” too soon, and I chose to become an entrepreneur before I was ready. By going solo, I lost the opportunity to learn and develop my skills while still getting a paycheck. I didn't have enough good bosses to learn from, and who could mentor me. Malcolm Gladwell said that it takes 10,000 hours to truly become an expert. In my mind, that’s about 10 years of working for someone. It’s at that point when you’ll have the knowledge, network, and access to capital to successfully strike out on your own. In life, love, and business, find the flow and go with it as often as possible. Look for opportunities that look and feel right, both logically and intuitively. Doing this is so much more efficient and rewarding than swimming against the current.In my 20s and 30s, I was so ambitious and driven that I would go into a room with my own agenda and seek to persuade people to do things my way. I believed that I could raise money and get deals done by the force of my will and personality. In my 40s, I discovered the wisdom of first trying understanding the people in the room, learn their agendas, and analyze the context in which we where operating. I began to ask myself questions like: do I want to do business in this industry? Do I trust these people, and will they be enjoyable to work with? Is the macro economy trending in the right direction? When the answers were “yes” and everything intuitively felt right, I call that being in the flow (or in the will of God). Bottom line: life is much better when you’re in the flow. People will treat you in the manner in which you allow them. Don't accept bad treatment. Fight back or know when it is time to leave. The world is big. Never hesitate to seek new and better opportunities. Plan for the worst day on the first day. When embarking on a new undertaking of any kind, it’s natural to be positive and to imagine how the venture will improve your life and career. However, it’s critically important to also consider the worst case that may be possible, and to have plan B and C options in your back pocket. You can hope for the best, but you’re not fully prepared if you don’t have an exit strategy in the event that things go sour, and you’re not ready to quickly pivot if/when you’re disappointed by the way things turn out.