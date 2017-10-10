5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: With Volodymyr Berezhniy, Founder of Woodhot

“Keep learning and asking questions all your life”

What is your Story?

I was born and spent my childhood in a small Ukrainian village in Eastern Europe in a modest and hardworking family where mother was a biology school teacher and my father was a manager at a brick-making factory. I can vividly remember the smells of the produce we grew in our vegetable garden and tastes from the home cooked meals my mother would provide each day. Little has changed in my village. People continue growing their own produce, raise livestock and sell whatever surplus they have in the market to supplement their income.

The continued streak of meager savings continued when I went off to college where I had to tutor other students to make ends meet. My parents were unable to provide money but showed their support the best way they could and assembled a bag of fruits and vegetables when I went home on the weekends. This produce was my sustenance every week and was as valuable as money to me. On my ride back to school after a weekend with my family, I would hold it tightly while sleeping on the cramped third shelf of the train.

I started my job search after graduating from Technical University in 2002. While on the job hunt, I helped my grandmother sell strawberries in the downtown bazaar as I had done for many summers. I was initially embarrassed at the thought of running into classmates but knew how important it was to help my grandmother and family by making some much needed money. What surprised me was how much fun I had negotiating prices with customers. This “strawberry money” even bought my first computer, a XZ Spectrum, back in 1994.

My first job after graduating was at a real estate agency, Colliers, where I was fortunate to work with IKEA on a large scale retail project in Ukraine. After a few years of getting some commercial real estate (CRE) experience under my belt, I accepted a position as an Investment Associate, and later Director for real estate development company called 1849plc (a CRE joint venture with Warburg Pincus and AREA). It was a wonderful period in my life. I got married, bought my first home and had our first child. I had a string of successful real estate development deals. The economy was strong. The world was my oyster. Then the global financial crisis hit in 2008. Most of the multi national corporations froze their investment activities in Ukraine. Unemployment rates spiked. 1849plc ceased operations with Warburg Pincus and AREA also exiting our region. Left with few options, I decided to pursue my dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

During my tenure at 1849plc, I observed that there were few support services catering to international business travelers coming to Ukraine and made the decision to create a concierge and lifestyle management business in 2009. I successfully raised capital and assembled a great team. We launched with a franchise model from the UK called Quintessentially Lifestyle. We began to scale and develop close partnerships with iconic global brands in our region such as VISA, American Express, Audi, Ferrari and Samsung within Quintessentially network. I experienced first hand the broad reach of strong brands and their ability to span the globe and continued creating more brand partnerships.

2013 brought a glimmer of hope with the promise of a stronger and better future for Ukraine. President Yanukovich was out! Unfortunately, the moment was short lived. By 2014, Putin’s military forces had invaded Ukraine. At first, it was just Crimea then much of the Eastern Ukraine. Life rapidly changed. My businesses were destroyed taking with it our dreams of a better future.

The following years brought uncertainty and stress. I had a family with three young children. We had little savings. Life was hard just trying to survive. I had to once again create opportunity for myself, and a future for my family. I joined forces with my father and brother and launched an export business supplying timber to Italy. The two-year-contract helped me learn about exporting and logistics, it also planted the seed about getting into consumer products and delivering higher value for end users, versus staying in a commodity business.

When growth was strong at Quintessentially Ukraine, I made an investment in myself and was accepted into Harvard’s Executive OPM Program in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 2010. This decision ended up being one of the best investments in my life and opened up new opportunities beyond the borders of my country. The program was filled with successful people around the world. The curriculum was filled with great speakers, amazing case studies, and most importantly peer learning from my classmates. This ended up being one of the best investments in my life and opened up new opportunities beyond the borders of my country.

In addition to food and agriculture, I’ve always had an interest in technology. We have a highly educated and hard working labor force in Ukraine so I have started to develop an IT outsourcing business venture with a distributed workforce in San Francisco, New York, London, and Stockholm. We have delivered a number of software products related to e-commerce, direct-to-consumer communication, user-engagement automation, social media in the food, travel and real estate verticals.

At the beginning of 2017, we launched an MVP e-commerce consumer brand called Woodhot. The idea came during an ice swimming session with my father and brother. The shock of the immersing yourself in 39 F degree water gives you a jolt of adrenalin unlike anything I can describe. The idea was to create a line of natural products, related to the food industry. I read a number of articles about the cancer risk of consuming processed, pasteurized or grilled food in the US. My brother Peter suggested to set our focus on Grill & BBQ niche in the United States, knowing that we had the building blocks to make a natural CPG product. We are currently seeking investors and partners with a background in e-commerce and retail distribution experience in the United States.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Michael Boehm, the creator of the George Foreman Grill, could convince George Foreman to put his name on it. This makes me excited. Michael is an ordinary person, like myself, but he managed to develop an idea into a widely successful product. And those were time when there were no Instagram, Facebook, and all the related resources we have at hand today, and consumer brand speed of development increased from 15-20 years to 3-6 years. Technology covering consumer brands helps to grow unbelievably fast, often powered by by celebrities. Think about The Honest Company with Jessica Alba, Draper James with Reese Witherspoon. I also love story behind the founders of Yeti Coolers. They have created a wonderful brand, with great design. Our goal is to create a loyal following.

What are you currently working on?

Currently we’re working on a line of all natural products, starting from packaging up to all the ingredients. Our charcoal will be a sustainably harvested lump charcoal. Our Fire-starters will be made with Beech “wood wool” bundles coated in bee’s wax.

Most importantly, we’re building a model, where for every 100 products we sell, we plant 10 trees. The rate of deforestation has reached enormous numbers, and want to revert this trend on the global scale.

How have you used your success to bring Goodness to the world?

Defining success is a loaded concept. My hope is that when I am looking at my last sunrise sometime far in the future, my children will think fondly of me as a good father. My wife will think of me as a supportive partner. I will have left a positive impact for those whom I’ve interacted with and that I’ve left this world a better place for my children and the generations to come.

What are your "Five things I wish someone told me before I started"?

1. Think of what you love now or loved in childhood when you decide to start.

It’s difficult to make a decision to start your own business. People think over hundreds of ideas and variations of those ideas. Often times, entrepreneurs come back to where they have started. I have gone full circle and am back thinking about my most positive childhood memories looking to make food tastier with natural components for other people.

2. Start your own business or brand, it’s the best time ever.

Technology has made the world much smaller. Now is the easiest time to start your own business. Blockchain will make the world even more flat. If you have an idea. Start today!

3. Think Big, live Small.

The customers we want to serve today is very different than the customers we’ve served in the past. I’ve been fortunate to be able to service the wealthy but see the world differently these days. I think about how to make a meaningful impact in people's lives. There is a resurgence of time tested values. Family, community, patriotism, readiness to help and a proactive social position.

4. Don’t underestimate your family and the people you trust the most.

I define family broadly. I, of course, think of family as my kids, my wife, my relatives, but also my close friends, my team at work and my business partners. We are together for years and hopefully a lifetime. Build your “family” on the basis of trust. Spend quality time and you will be rewarded with joy, happiness and satisfaction.

My mistake in the past was looking for the biggest opportunities and have now learned that family is where everything starts and finishes. Although, without the mistakes you can’t really grasp the true values.

5. Be natural and honest. Be yourself.

Be honest with yourself about what you really want, be honest with the people around you, with your customers. Try to be direct, and build an environment of openness, honesty, and transparency for your business. The exposure might look like weakness for many people, and it requires certain level of courage. In the long-term, it will connect with you great people, who will share a love doing things together. Customers will pay you many times back for your honesty and openness. We’re building new exciting business, putting transparency in the first place.