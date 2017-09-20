5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: John Burton CEO of Nintex

“Think twice, speak once (or email it once). It’s easy to make a hasty or terse comment based on an emotional reaction but the more it happens, the more you realize it’s best to defer.”

I had the privilege of interviewing John Burton. John is the CEO of Nintex, the leader in workflow and content automation, and joined the company in 2013. Prior to joining Nintex, John was a general partner and co-founder of Updata Partners, a leading technology growth equity fund, where he led highly successful investments across software and digital sectors. In prior operating roles, he served as CEO of LEGENT and co-founded BST, Inc.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for joining us John. What is your “backstory”?

I’m from a small New England town and attended Boston College. My father was a construction worker and I was the first person in my family to attend college. I studied business, economics and computer science at Boston College. Prior to Nintex I was the general partner and co-founder of Updata Partners, a leading technology growth equity fund. I entered the computer and software industry by happenstance – and I feel incredibly fortunate that I did.

I had the opportunity to learn how to sell computers from someone I met at a bartending job during my senior year of college. He taught me IBM and Xerox selling skills which helped build my career. I learned that I enjoyed the selling aspect and the idea of creating a business. I’m surprised and grateful to do what I do. Entering the software business at its earliest stages allowed me to learn as it evolved; there was no predetermined formula yet, but vast opportunity. I can think of very few other industries where very young professionals can hold such senior level roles and responsible positions, as a matter of course.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

I have a lot of admiration for Andrew Grove of Intel. He survived the Holocaust in German-occupied Hungary and then went on to create the leader in technology enablement, if not the entire computer industry overall. He was humble of his success, yet never complacent and always striving to improve. I learned a lot from his book “Only the Paranoid Survive”. His work paved the way for the rest of us in technology.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’ve always believed in leading by example and for me that means mentoring others. I think it’s important to share what I’ve learned with others coming up in their career so that they can be successful. As an example, I have helped our senior corporate communications leader at Nintex evolve in her career by working closely with her on strategic PR and AR initiatives and coaching her on how best to navigate challenging situations. She has been open to learning and gives me candid feedback on what’s working and what’s not (which I appreciate as a CEO) while driving great results for Nintex. In fact, this summer she orchestrated our first editorial internship program where eight young professionals developed valuable blog and marketing content for us over the course of 10-weeks. Every intern raved about the experience and applauded our collaborative corporate culture as well as the involvement of our executives in ensuring their time as Nintex was a success. I was happy to spend time with the “Ninterns” this past summer and see them grow in a very short amount of time. My success has also made it possible for me to show charitable support to children’s causes that matter to me.

Yitzi: What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. The best communication method is always through asking questions. I learned this from Dale Carnegie, in that in almost every situation the best first impression is made by a simple question or two. I think everyone wants to be asked what they think and at least appreciate be asked. Asking questions helps better understand the person I’m working with and their reasoning.

2. Think twice, speak once (or email it once). It’s easy to make a hasty or terse comment based on an emotional reaction but the more it happens, the more you realize it’s best to defer. I learned this lesson early in my career after spending many hours remediating relationships unnecessarily impacted by unwise comments made to colleagues.

3. Leadership is demonstrated and authority is earned, not granted. Earlier in my career I thought a more senior positon meant that I could make things happen more quickly because of the authority my title granted. Over time, I learned that the larger the team and the role, the more time it took to align people and make them feel committed to my vision. As the leader, it’s your job to convince and validate the plan to the team; and in the event of any doubt, your leadership will carry the success. Prior to my arrival at Nintex as CEO, the company was unquestionably successful but in need of refining our long-term strategy and vision for continued growth. Early in my career, I would have been inclined to push hard and mandate that direction. But, I’ve learned that it only takes a few key people not being fully onboard to bring progress to a halt. Taking the appropriate time upfront to build consensus, removes doubt and creates momentum. Building our strategy took many months, and it’s continually refined but has collective ownership and support of the entire team.

4. Everyone has a passion and knows something you can learn from and likely admire; it’s your job to find out what that is. Many years ago I was asked by a friend to counsel his friend who was selling his landscaping business. While I was happy to help, my assumptions led me to believe I was dealing with a simple business and likely an unsophisticated owner. Little did I realize (and quickly feel embarrassed by) that this little business employed 10,000 people and the sale was nine figures! I learned the business owner was really a brilliant businessman and someone to learn a lot from.

5. Mistakes are valuable if they’re used as learning experiences; if not recognized, they can become repetitive. Pulling from my experience as an investor, I learned that the best deals are highly competitive. More than a few times, my proposal was accepted because of the “added value” of my experience to the entrepreneur. I’ve learned from my mistakes and experience what not to do which has often made my offer more valuable. Mistakes can be avoided if you recognize them and learn from them.