5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: With Mike Steib, CEO of XO Group, Formerly at Google, NBC and GE

I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Steib. Michael, is the President and CEO, of the XO group. He joined XO Group in July 2013. Previously, Steib served as Chief Executive Officer at Vente-Privee USA beginning in 2011. From 2007 to 2011, Steib served at Google Inc. where he helped build Google TV Ads and grow Google Mobile Ads and YouTube’s advertising business. Prior, Steib held various positions at NBC Universal/General Electric, where he lead the creation of new digital businesses and helped to close $20 billion in mergers and acquisitions. Earlier in his career, he worked for Walker Digital LLC and served as a management consultant with McKinsey & Company. Steib received a BA in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for joining us. What is your “backstory”?

I am very lucky. I was born in the greatest country in the world to a working-class Catholic family of two wonderful parents who loved me and taught me that you only get what you hustle for. I grew up mostly in central New Jersey, studied, played contact sports, and worked in landscaping and food services into my college years. I was a decent wrestler and a lousy waiter. I went to the University of Pennsylvania in 1994, where I learned about economics and drinking, and met an amazing woman who would become my wife and mother of our two kids.

After graduation, from 1998 to 2013, I served in various functions and worked with some terrific people at McKinsey & Co, NBC Universal/General Electric, Google, and a couple of start-ups. In 2013, I joined XO Group as president and then CEO. We have spent the last four years transforming the company from an online publisher into a two-sided marketplace that brings together people who are planning their most important life events and the business partners who serve them, making it easy for them to connect and transact. I am really proud of what the team has built. This is the best job in the world.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

I admire people who work hard, take care of others, and have the courage to do what is right and what is difficult. I have the privilege of having people in my life -- personally and professionally -- who meet this description, and they are the people I try to spend all of my time with.

If you’re looking for a historical figure, I’ll take George Washington, an exceptional and selfless leader who made our country what it is by his execution and his example. Read David McCullough’s 1776 for a real appreciation of how much we owe our first general and president.

If you prefer a modern day figure, maybe Elon Musk. I think human beings need to become a multi-planetary species to maximize our survival over the next few thousand years, and that he is willing to bet his wealth and the peak years of his career that he can make that happen for the good of humanity is inspiring.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Our company helps millions of people navigate the most important moments of their lives. We support the livelihoods of tens of thousands of local businesses who partner with us. And we create enriching careers for employees across the country. I am really proud that I can contribute to the important work of XO Group.

Outside of work, I co-chair a nonprofit called Literacy Partners that provides educational and support services to disadvantaged New Yorkers. We have helped tens of thousands of families who deserve a chance to succeed and are willing to work for it. It is a wonderful org and I’m grateful to be a part of it.

Finally, you learn a lot of lessons as a leader, some of them tough lessons. I try to share what I’ve learned as a mentor and advisor, and I do some writing, too.

Yitzi: What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started” and why?

1 Purpose:

Don’t settle for anyone else’s definition of success. Your purpose in life is yours uniquely, and it isn’t realized in the form of a bigger title or paycheck. Once I took time in my career to determine the impact I wanted to have with my career and how I would achieve it, my career anxieties disappeared and my path become a lot clearer and more motivating.

2 Plan:

Achieving maximum impact with your career requires an aggressive, well-articulated plan. Earlier in my career I detailed the skills, experiences, and demonstrations of success that I would need to have success aligned with my purpose. I invested thousands of hours into the study, practice, and side-hustle needed to develop those skills. I also made non-consensus career decisions that made other people scratch their heads, but were in line with my plan.

3 Productivity:

I used to think willpower was the key to productivity. Studying human psychology has taught me that productivity actually comes through good habits. Creating strong, consistent habits of good sleep, daily exercise, healthy eating, rigorous time management, single-tasked work sprints, and focusing on my highest-leverage action items has increased my energy and work output by an order of magnitude.

4 People:

I am an introvert, and I would rather eat a lanyard and laminated nametag than attend an industry conference full of strangers. But I have learned that when I open myself up to getting to know other people, life is richer, and my ability to positively impact others multiplies. I wish I had learned that sooner.

5 Presence:

When you are ambitious, your mind constantly races with the things you have not yet crossed off your to do list, and you are always looking ahead to what is next. It is no way to live. I have learned to be in each moment. When I am working, I am working full speed, no distractions. When I am with my loved ones, or in a book, or walking to the subway, I’m in the moment. I don’t multitask, I don’t worry when it’s not productive, and I don’t do push notifications. I am much happier.