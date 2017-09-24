5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: With Devan Kline, CEO and co-founder of Burn Boot Camp

“Massive action is the only way to grow geometrically. I've been a victim of "I'll do it when the time is right" and at 29 years young I've realized what I was really saying was, "I'm scared that I'll fail if I do this now.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Devan Kline. Growing up with drug abusing parents and frequent visits from the police, Devan had two choices growing up: follow his parents’ path of drugs and alcohol or keep his nose in the school books. Choosing the latter, he was forced to fend for himself and his brothers at an early age. Finding fitness as an escape, Devan excelled in sports and was eventually drafted to the MLB following college. While in sports and living with host families, Devan became aware of how oblivious many Americans were to health and nutrition. Following his tenure in the MLB, Devan started working in sales; however he immediately realized this was not the career path for him. This led him to follow what he knew – fitness. He renewed his personal training certification and within three months created a women’s boot camp program called Lightening 900. Determined to achieve entrepreneurial success to create a better life, Devan spent 50 days learning HTML code to build a website, how to build a business model, etc. He eventually partnered with a gymnasts studio parking lot to create Burn Boot Camp. Upon the program’s launch in 2012, the first two days there were no clients. Ready to take on this challenge, Devan went out, promoted his program and changed his and Morgan’s life – generating 800 clients in just one short year.

Yitzi: Devan, thank you so much for joining us. What is your “backstory”?

Life has never handed me anything. I grew up in Battle Creek, Mich. in a tough environment full of drug, alcohol, and physical abuse. Luckily, I met the love of my life when I was 12 years old who would be my shoulder to lean on throughout my childhood. I diverted my focus from my broken home to the ball field and that decision gave me a way out. Excelling in baseball, I played three years at Central Michigan University followed by three seasons professionally with the San Francisco Giants. My baseball experience gave me the opportunity to travel the country staying with families who showed what family really stood for. Grateful for them taking me in, I would help them with their health and fitness goals. My baseball career ended, Morgan and I got married, and I turned my passion for helping families into a mission. In April 2012, we ran our first fitness session out of a parking lot. Today, Burn Boot Camp is the fasting growing fitness franchise in North America. With the help of our local franchise partners, we’re helping to change lives everyday nationwide.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you admire most and why?

It’s tough growing up without role models. I’ve always had a burning desire to educate myself and I didn’t have any immediate resources. Then I stumbled upon a Tony Robbins audiotape that changed my life. I’ll never forget the piece of advice he gave to me that day, “Where there are no resources, get resourceful.” This umbrella philosophy has shaped the way I run my personal, business, financial, and spiritual life. One of my major goals is to travel with Tony on his speaking circuit and share my story with the world. I continue to listen to podcasts, YouTube, and go to his live events, and he’s filled the void for the role model I never had.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Success, to me, is defined by the impact you have on the world. My mission is to positively impact the lives of my HQ crew, Franchise Partners, Personal Trainers, Clients, Fans, and their families. Burn Boot Camp exists as an organization to maximize the quality of life for these people and anyone else who seeks our expertise. With more than 70 locations open and an additional 300+ in various stages of development, our goal is partner with local entrepreneurs nationwide to help grow the Burn Boot Camp franchise across the world to changes lives. The financial freedom my team and I experience is only a byproduct of adding more value to families than anyone else possibly could. Along the way, we’ve also donated hundreds of thousands to causes close to our hearts like the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Susan G. Komen foundation, St Jude’s Children Hospital, and The Wounded Warriors project. Making money doesn’t feel half as good as giving it away!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why?

1. The 80/20 Rule

I was 23 years old, ambitious, and wildly successful. I saw my first one million dollars in my bank account at age 26. I figured everything I touched would turn to gold and I couldn’t make a mistake – this is when I started to take the company in a wild direction. I started a project to do a documentary film on Burn Boot Camp Nation. This took essentially all of my time with very little upside. Meanwhile, I have a multimillion dollar organization starting to outgrow its infrastructure and in big trouble if I don't act. I learned the 80/20 Rule and abandoned the project immediately. That is, 20 percent of the things you do bring you 80 percent of the results. I took an in inventory of everything I was doing and focused my attention on expanding my 20 percent.

2. Hire Slow and Fire Fast

We made the decision to franchise in February 2015. At the time, we had five company owned locations and over the next month, we would award more locations. With only three of us, we were in desperate need to get our technology, operations, and marketing ready to scale nationwide. In the next 30 days, we scrambled to find help and we doubled our staff only later being forced to part ways. It was my fault for putting people in positions of failure and it really impacted the culture. So, hire your team slowly, take your time, and let them go quickly if they're not a fit. You're only as good as the team you surround yourself with!

3. Questions are the Answer

I’ve fostered wonderful relationships with my entire Burn Nation team, but that wasn't always the case. My style of leadership in the early days was to delegate and tell people what to do. By nature, I am a personal trainer and the "tell me what to do and I'll do it" relationship is what clients want. But now, I'm leading a team of subject matter experts and taking the same approach proved to be nearly catastrophic. I doled out several initiatives that weren't so clearly defined and each time I received blank stares and mindless head nods in agreement. It wasn't until I asked, "It seems like none of you like this game plan. Is this the case?" and they all collectively sighed as if they'd been waiting for me to ask. That was the most productive meeting we had and I didn't say a word! Now, I strategically pose challenging questions in our meetings and my team comes up with a game plan much better than mine.

4. Shoot First, Ask Questions Last Massive action is the only way to grow geometrically. I've been a victim of "I'll do it when the time is right" and at 29 years young I've realized what I was really saying was, "I'm scared that I'll fail if I do this now.”

5. You're Not That Cool

My biggest concern in terms of scaling the business was finding people who could have the impact on my clients that I did. In other words, how was I going to find 1,000 of me? My early belief was that I was the best trainer and no one could get on my level even if I taught them – this must have been the athlete in me. I brought this up to a mentor of mine and asked for his advice during the franchise process. I'll never forget his response, "Dude, you're not that cool!" He spoke to me as if I was crazy for thinking no one else could train people like I could. I'm grateful to this day that someone checked my ego. I used to think, "I'm a 26-year-old millionaire, no one can tell me anything" and my attitude has significantly changed. In fact, the better part of two hours each day is spent learning something new.