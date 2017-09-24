5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Rebecca Devaney Founder of Hunter Creative Labs

“Be kind to people, ESPECIALLY when they don’t deserve it. At the end of the day, those are the people who need the most compassion.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Rebecca Devaney. Rebecca Devaney is a 12 year Social Impact Tech Entrepreneur. She is on her fourth company, Hunter Creative Labs, a Social Impact Invention and Consultancy Group. HCL has designed an Innovation System for the Information Age, rather than the Industrial Era. Rebecca is particularly motivated by Hunter’s 2nd value, that ‘our future will only be as excellent as the energy we put towards it.’

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory?”

I was born in (the) Woodstock, in a house that has been described as having ‘many people living in it,” which I assume was some sort of commune. Being raised by hippies ingrained in me that capital only has value if it is creating value for someone else. So I have spent my 12 year entrepreneurial adventure trying to make the other people’s lives, and hopefully the world, a bit better for my efforts.

At my first company, Lyve Media, we produced 1/3 of US Science Teachers and Web Platform, which now educates teachers around the world. Unfortunately, 80% of science teachers do not have a background in science, so one of the most important part of our work was to empower the teachers - to open textbooks and science kits - and feel confident in the classroom. It took five years, and every day was worth it, because we were making a generational impact using Technology.

After the success of my first company, I founded Hunter Creative Labs, which is an Impact Invention Lab and Consultancy, and an unabashed embodiment of my values. See, I had savings for the first time, and I wanted to spend it on what makes my heart sing and sets my brain on fire!

The things that are important to me – insatiable curiosity, interdisciplinary collaboration, and a sheer awe at this incredible world and it’s unfolding knowledge – runs through the veins of Hunter Creative Labs. What I didn’t anticipate, was that a values-led business attracts many like-minded people. It’s been the best three years of my life, spent with brilliant, proactive and humanistic people, the likes of which I didn’t even know existed pre-Hunter.

Hunter began with the idea that our innovation strategies were still beholden to the industrial era, and that in the information age, we now have new tools to innovate better. See, 80% of a digital or physical products failure is decided before there is a prototype. So we built a system of innovation that was based on the jobs not ideas; utilize surveys, experts and job confirmation; and then built algorithms to place products in appropriate form factors and market. Most importantly, we use the ‘Hunter’ system on our own inventions as well as our clients. It’s early, but I think we can offer 5X success rates conservatively.

For Hunter’s first product, we wanted to re-invent a product people use every day, and is poorly invented. See the towel is the second dirtiest item in the house, and uses an enormous amount of energy and water. We invented Doga Towels, which are antimicrobial requiring less washing, and multipurpose, so people don’t need a bunch of towels.

Our second product was a locking and dexterity pill bottle cap, Plock, which we designed to protect what is prescribed. The opiate crisis is crippling America; even in our State of Massachusetts we have seen an 1/3 increase in foster care. Plock was created as a first line deterrent to prescription sampling and theft. The lock consists of two different patents, each providing a level of safety and ease for all ages and agility.

Hunter will stay a Consultancy and Publishing Platform, but our third product, Carecoach.co, will be a hard pivot.

See as we extend life, we are creating a problem that will bankrupt our healthcare system, which is that we will see a 20% increase in seniors in the next 20 years, and that burden will fall on the families. Using AI, Training, and tools, the Carecoach.co platform empowers and eases the burden on the unsung heroes in our families, the Caregivers.

Our Products, Consultancy, and Events, such as our November Cruise ‘Leveraging Technology for Social Change’, all fall under the ‘Hunter Creative Labs’ umbrella, which is guided by the simple hope that we make a profit by leaving the world a bit better for our efforts.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Hunter Creative Labs, is named after my Grandfather, who was a classic renaissance man and helped raise me. He was born to a poor farming family in Virginia, and lost his father at an early age, so he entered the army to support his family. Because of his photographic memory, he ended up flying U2 spy jets and later getting that coveted college education at age 40. I knew him in his retirement, when he would take me snake hunting in the middle of the night, and then we’d check on his vineyard. He’d rattle off Shakespeare sonnets, and then explain how Attila the Hun’s War Strategy could be reconciled with the Art of War… When I was six! The Colonel and I both share the middle name of ‘Hunter,’ and when I decided to throw all my money at my values, I found so many of those values led back to him - the hunger for knowledge, desire to build interdisciplinary systems that are more than a sum of parts, and that deep awe of the world… I had to name my company after him. Harry ‘Hunter’ was the greatest man I ever knew, because he gave the gift of curiosity, knowledge, and care of the world to a little girl, who grew up to be an impact tech entrepreneur and more importantly, a joyful person.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Well, the only blatantly for profit thing I’ve ever done is sell my parent’s food out of their fridge when I was eight for $70 dollars. They weren’t pleased. So the rest of my career has always been led by the question, ‘How can I use the skills I currently have, and the networks I am a part of, to reduce the suffering of as many people as possible?’ Because I am in technology, my team can advise on or create digital and physical projects, to create greater change than ever possible before this point in time. It’s really something to be alive and in technology right now! We are able to create so much connection, education, and dialogue. I know many people think the world is ending, because we were given all the knowledge that ever existed at once, but in actuality, the world is getting better by almost all measures. All my projects speak to either trying to improve peoples’ lives, or to reduce the destruction of our planet. The truth is, I need very little money to be sustain my day-to-day life. But if I haven’t spent a day trying to create a positive impact, I don’t consider it a day well-spent. Thanks for brainwashing me, hippy parents!

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why?

1. Take care of your mental and physical health - I used to have bravado about working around the clock and being able to ‘work harder,’ than my peers. It came from the insecurity of being a female in a male dominated field. Now I make sure I’ve eaten and slept. I meditate, take daily saunas, take ‘decision’ naps (try it!), and basically do what I can to bring my best self to work. It’s the difference between working smart, and working hard. ‘Hard’ burns out, makes poor decisions, and is therefore undependable. So when I want to reach for that afternoon cup of coffee, I sleep or meditate for 30 minutes.

2. Weigh the value of someone's advice with alignment - I have a fantastic Board and Advisors, but it took me a bit to realize that just because someone is successful, doesn’t mean they know how to help you, or you them! Now, I only take advice from people that are aligned in value and intellectually with me. However, I find great learning in going to lectures and being in discussions with those who share opposing views. I just don’t need them to be guiding me in anyway, because ultimately, I just end up confused, and them, frustrated.

3. If the money isn’t in the bank, it isn’t a deal - I once had a very large contract with a corporation that went bankrupt. But big companies don’t go bankrupt! They just re-org. I found out during a few very painful months that the contract wasn’t worth the paper it was written on. We were able to strike a very fair deal due to some high quality relationships, but remember, if the money isn’t in the bank, the deal is just an idea.

4. Don’t worry too much about your goals, as life has other plans - I got an MFA from Columbia and almost exactly the day I got out, the economy crashed. I didn’t set out to become an entrepreneur. I had to! During my funemployment, I took 1,800 hours of Lynda.com tutorials, would learn a new skill, sell the technology, and then train someone else to do it. Then one day I woke up with a booming tech business. I didn’t know what I was doing or where I was going. I just KEPT going, and when I hit a dead end, turned and walked towards where the opportunities were. I later learned, this is called entrepreneurship!

5. Be kind to people, ESPECIALLY when they don’t deserve it - This one is really hard for me and I struggle with it every day. Because I want to tell off the guy who yells at his server, or fight when someone takes my money and doesn’t do the job correctly or at all. But at the end of the day, those are the people who need the most compassion. There are really broken people out there, causing harm, and losing jobs that are NEVER coming back. Hurt people hurt others. I’m not advocating to become a pushover, but feel now, more than ever, asserting ones’ boundaries with a little kindness and understanding goes a long way.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.

I would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with Melinda Gates. Melinda Gates. Did I mention Melinda Gates? Because I would like to dine with Melinda Gates. After that, the painter Bob Ross, but unfortunately he is no longer with us.

Yitzi: This was so meaningful. Thank you Rebecca!