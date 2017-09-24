5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Franchise

“Commit to marketing and invest into it as much as possible. If there’s not a commitment to marketing, then it may always live on the back burner because there never seems to be enough money. The truth is, marketing is critical to the long-term success of a business and if done right it’s an investment rather than an expense.”

I had the pleasure to interview Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop. Capriotti's is a Las Vegas-based fast casual restaurant chain that currently has 106 company-owned and franchise locations in 16 states. In 2016, Capriotti's was ranked #264 in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for being with us Ashley. What is your “back story?”

From a young age, I only envisioned one career path: finance. After starting college at University of Nevada Las Vegas, I worked as a bank teller at Wells Fargo and quickly moved up the ranks to become one of the top-performing brokers in the company by age 25. My future in portfolio management was looking bright and I started looking for an investment opportunity with my longtime friend Jason Smylie. We both came to the table with just one idea: Capriotti’s.

In college, the two of us were roommates and we were obsessed with Capriotti’s, a local award-winning sandwich shop known for whole roasting turkeys every night. Jason and I even broke our apartment lease just to move closer to a Capriotti’s restaurant so our favorite sandwiches were in walking distance.

In 2005, Jason and I became Capriotti’s franchisees and quickly opened three successful locations in two years. Then we did something crazy – we bought the entire company, which at the time had 36 locations. Now as CEO of Capriotti’s, which has about 100 restaurants nationwide, I am helping to guide the brand to more than triple in size and have brought on a new team of high-level franchise investors. We have an aggressive growth strategy with plans to open 500 locations by 2025 with franchise partners. Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

I admire Elon Musk and his companies. Elon has a way of thinking about the HUGE problems of the world and creating a solve for them. I admire that level of thinking and follow through.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have always been a proponent of working with local causes and charities to bring the goodness! I grew up in Las Vegas and love living in this great city. For the last eight years, Capriotti’s has partnered with the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, a local organization whose purpose is to feed people in need across the valley as well as help those that need a hand to get back on their feet or solve a substance abuse problem. I have watched this organization make a real difference in people’s lives and I am honored to be able to participate with them to help make Vegas a better place.

Yitzi: What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why?

1. No matter how much capital you think you need, you always need more. So raise more up front. When we put the first investor group together to acquire the brand, we raised an additional $500k for working capital. It was just the second month into us owning the company that we realized we needed much more money to accomplish our plans on time. Instead of just getting to work and making things happen, I had to go out and raise additional capital.

2. Pay close attention to the economic business cycle and use it to your advantage when possible. We took ownership Jan 1, 2008. Within four months, we experienced a banking meltdown that lead to a five year recession. We never factored that into our analysis or business planning and if we had, we may have been able to take advantage of many things that we did not.

3. Commit to marketing and invest into it as much as possible. In the early years of our ownership, we decided to put marketing on the back burner because of the monetary obligation. The problem here is that if there’s not a commitment to marketing, then it may always live on the back burner because there never seems to be enough money. The truth is, marketing is critical to the long-term success of a business and if done right it’s an investment rather than an expense.

4. Litigation and Legal Fees are just part of big business. Plan for it and try your best to minimize it. I had no idea how expensive legal work would be when we got started. I also never thought so many facets of the business would require counsel. We didn't do a great job of budgeting in this area and it caused us to miss our financial plans a few times. Today we are much better at it.

5. Read the book Traction and follow its operating system for your business. This book changed our corporate operations so much. It helped get clear on an internal operating system that allows us to get our goals accomplished and helps us to get what we want out of the business without dysfunction. We didn't read it until our 7th year of ownership and it has been transformative. Had we embraced this when we started, I think we would be much further.

Yitzi: Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this.

I would like a lunch with Ray Kurzweil and Peter Diamandis together. They are leading the drive to mass life extension and I would love to get in that inside loop so I can live to be much older than 100

This was fantastic. Thank you so much for your insights!