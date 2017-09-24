5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: With Lynne Coté, CEO of cabi

Commit yourself to making a lot of mistakes. I wish I understood early in my career that mistakes are not only inevitable, but important. I was often so afraid to make a mistake that I’d be paralyzed, not realizing that doing nothing is the biggest mistake you can make. When I did make a mistake, I was often very hard on myself. I didn’t realize that by taking a chance, you either succeed or you learn something—a win-win. In life, it’s rarely about getting a chance; it’s about taking a chance.

I had the great pleasure to interview Lynne Coté, CEO of cabi. Cabi is a direct-sales women’s fashion brand specializing in workwear and weekend wear. Cabi sells items that can only be purchased in the home.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your “backstory?”

I went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for my undergraduate degree in Business. I heard of a job opportunity at the corporate offices of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. and decided to apply for their buying program, which launched my career in fashion. For the past 30 years, I’ve been in retail, especially focusing my energy around growing various brands. I held a number of executive roles at McNaughton Apparel Group, including Executive Vice President of Design and Merchandising from 1998 to 2000, and later as President from 2000 to 2001. I spent six years at Jones Apparel Group, serving as CEO of its business divisions, including Wholesale Bridge, Better and Moderate Apparel, and Suits and Dresses where I oversaw the Jones New York Collection, Signature and Sport, Anne Klein, and Nine West, and a few others. In 2009, I joined Tribal Sportswear Inc. as CEO and then in 2013, I joined cabi, where I currently serve as the CEO—a position I’m very passionate about for the ways we’re defying the rules of traditional retail.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

I most admire my UNC Gymnastics coach, Derek Galvin. I attended on a full scholarship, which was highly stressful, as we were expected to perform at that the top level. When I was a Freshman, Derek had been coaching for only one year and was relatively young. Growing up, my father had been my gymnastics coach, so it was a process for me to relinquish that relationship as I transitioned to Derek’s mentorship, which required a lot of trust. I soon learned I was in very good hands. Derek was a man of transparency, integrity, and above all else, he put the highest priority on our well-being and studies before competition. He taught us that collaboration as a team is what would achieve our results, not a competitive mindset—this way of thinking has also informed how I operate in the business world. Thirty-four years later, he keeps in touch with every single one of his gymnasts and has been available in times of need during our personal lives. He’s still coaching and is beloved by his athletes and the community at large.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

At cabi, we’re very focused on doing well in our business in order to do good in the world. We see our success as a responsibility to bring goodness to the world. Beyond the lives that are transformed through the cabi Fashion Experience and cabi career, cabi has been transforming lives across the globe through the Heart of cabi Foundation. We began the Foundation in 2005, with the goal of empowering women in need, whether within the U.S., through clothing donation disaster relief, or giving clothing to organizations that support the empowerment of women in other parts of the world. We also began a partnership with Opportunity International, giving our clients a chance to round up their orders to the nearest dollar to contribute to small business loans for women entrepreneurs in the developing world.

We saw how radically these loans were impacting women and their families and also entire communities; we were determined to do more. In 2015, we began the W.E. are cabi (which stands for “Women Entrepreneurs” are cabi), through which cabi funds one-for-one small business loans—one small business loan for a woman entrepreneur in a developing economy for every new cabi Stylist who starts her cabi business. These two women are Sister Entrepreneurs, together building entrepreneurial businesses, working toward the same goals of contributing to their families and communities.

This global reach has brought a new depth of meaning to everything we do. Through W.E. are cabi, we have seen the incredible power that women entrepreneurs have to positively impact the lives of others and have had the opportunity to see this impact first hand as we traveled with Stylists to Kenya and Rwanda last year and will be travelling to India this year, meeting with Sister Entrepreneurs, learning from their tremendous tenacity to improve their circumstances. We have come to see how women are at the forefront of global change—the women living in poverty who are given the opportunity to build a business are changing local communities and economies, improving entire nations, as they channel their earnings back into their family’s health and education.

We believe it’s possible to see the end of extreme poverty around the world within our lifetime, and we are passionate about the ways we are contributing to this important effort.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Commit yourself to making a lot of mistakes. I wish I understood early in my career that mistakes are not only inevitable, but important. I was often so afraid to make a mistake that I’d be paralyzed, not realizing that doing nothing is the biggest mistake you can make. When I did make a mistake, I was often very hard on myself. I didn’t realize that by taking a chance, you either succeed or you learn something—a win-win. In life, it’s rarely about getting a chance; it’s about taking a chance.

2. Invest time, energy, and money in yourself every day. I found early in my career and motherhood that I was often on the losing end of the investments I chose to make. I learned that when I invested in myself, I’d never lose, and those investments changed the trajectory of my life. In return, I had more control over my health, mind, and relationships.

3. When sharpening your career skills, focus more on less. In the first 5 years of my career, I felt I had to do it all. I have learned that society (and the business world) elevates experts. Hard work matters, but not if it’s scattered in diverse directions. Over time, I’ve focused on Essentialism—the idea of focusing more deeply on learning a few career skills, rather than attempting to master them all.

4. Be respectful of others and be highly mindful of how you make them feel. As a leader, I’ve learned it’s not so much what you say that counts, it’s how you make people feel. Treat everyone with the same level of respect you would give to your grandfather and the same level of patience you would have with your baby brother. I learned throughout my career that supporting, guiding, and making contributions to other people is how you get life’s greatest rewards. In order to get, you have to give.

5. Live well below your means and save from the first day you begin working. I didn’t acquire this advice until a few years into my career. I’ve had to learn to manage my money wisely so my money doesn’t manage me. I have seen throughout my career the sad outcomes for those who do not do this well, and also the incredible freedom and options that come to those who’ve been disciplined. I think this advice should be given to all college graduates.

Yitzi: This was so meaningful. Thank you Lynne!