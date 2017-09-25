5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Pro Basketball: With Tywanna Smith

“My mission is to help every athlete I encounter become a better man, a better businessman, and a better role model, so that they can positively influence the next generation of athletes.”

I had the pleasure to interview Tywanna Smith. As a former professional athlete, Tywanna is now a pro athlete business manager, financial advisor, best-selling author, and President of The Athlete’s Nexus. She has also created a game-changing coaching system for other athletes, called Surviving the Lights Athlete Coaching System. Her mission is to create more success stories of athletes across all sports, by evening the playing field through the sharing of information and insight.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time, Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I was inspired to play basketball by an older cousin who was drafted into the NBA. My parents didn’t have a lot of money, so I knew that basketball would be my ticket to something greater. I used sports to get an education from a Division I university, Ole Miss, before becoming a professional athlete in Europe for two years. I retired to become a financial advisor to help other athletes manage their money. With a decade in the sports business, I am also a best-selling author, and I brand, promote, and manage pro athletes through my company, The Athlete’s Nexus. I want to change the game, one athlete at a time.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

I admire Michael Jordan, not just because he is the greatest basketball player ever, but because he is also a great businessman and demonstrates great character and poise under public scrutiny and pressure. It is rare for an athlete to maintain that level of success in so many areas.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have used my experience and insight to coach other athletes to success, whether I’m encouraging them to pursue their dreams through sports, teaching them various strategies to capitalize on their platforms as public figures, or simply positioning them to touch the lives of others. My mission is to help every athlete I encounter become a better man, a better businessman, and a better role model, so that they can positively influence the next generation of athletes.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why.

1. “I wish someone told me that my contract may not be guaranteed.” Many players relax after signing a contract with a team, without considering which parts of their salaries are guaranteed and what circumstances could void their contract. I had a colleague who had a client who bought 4 exotic cars right after he signed his contract. He was waived a month later after getting hurt, having only received a signing bonus and one paycheck. He didn’t want to part with the cars, so he took out a high-interest loan to pay them off. Let’s just say he never played another game, and his credit was ruined. This is the reason I suggest that athletes avoid purchases in their first year, so that they can see where their career is headed first.

2. “I wish someone told me how important the offseason was.” I often say that the offseason is the most important season an athlete will play. After having an incredible amount of structure and guidance throughout the season, the sudden abundance of uncoordinated time can present temptation to an athlete to make poor decisions. A large part of what I do with my clients through The Athlete’s Nexus is coordinate productive and progressive offseason schedules for them, that allow them to build their brands, create their legacies, and connect with their fans. It is important for them to have something positive and productive to focus on, just like they focus during the season.

3. “I wish someone told me how busy I’d be.” Athletes are incredibly busy with practice, travel, games, media appearances, and time to maintain and heal their bodies. It doesn’t leave much time for them to spend with their families, their friends, or even by themselves. I knew a player who said the hardest part of being a professional athlete was missing his daughter’s soccer games. He didn’t realize how busy he would be, especially during the season, and how many family moments he would miss out on.

4. “I wish someone told me how hard it would be to say no.” There are many stories of athletes who go broke after earning millions. Yet, there are several athletes that still have a hard time saying no to family and friends. I’ve heard it described as ‘incredible guilt’ that an athlete feels to tell a parent, relative, or friend NO when you have money to help them. You flash back to the moments you all survived with much less, and you feel obligated to give, even when you don’t want to. This is the reason many athletes have a manager or person that can say no for them.

5. “I wish someone told me how to evaluate the professionals I worked with.” There are lots of individuals who pursue athletes to invest money, to sponsor events, and to work with them. With so many requests, athletes usually make hasty decisions about who they choose to work with based off emotion. It is very difficult to evaluate professionals when you are as busy as a professional athlete is. However, with so many athletes bringing lawsuits against their representatives, all athletes should practice checking licenses, certifications, experience, and references for every single person they deal with.

I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this.

I’d love to meet Marni Colbert. She has a strong reputation of being a great assistant to the top professional athletes, and she earned that reputation by handling business a certain way and getting things done for her clients. That is the level of service I aim to deliver to help my clients elevate their brands and careers.

Yitzi: This was so inspiring, Thank you!