5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Singing: With Country Star Paul Cauthen

I had the pleasure of interviewing Paul Cauthen. After his recent comeback from hitting a figurative rock bottom, due to the departure from his former group, Paul has hit new success with the release of My Gospel. Paul will be releasing a new music video for "Saddle", off of My Gospel. In the video Paul spreads the gospel of a new dance move around the streets of Texas. The track, utilizes guitar, horns , percussive shakers, lush background harmonies, wolf howls, and Cauthen's natural baritone. Paul, listed as one of the "New Country Artists You Need to Know" is currently on his Giddy Up and Double Down Tour with Kelsey Walson. Growing up, Cauthen was first encouraged to sing by his grandfather, a songwriter/gospel song leader who worked with artists including Buddy Holly and Sonny Curtis. Along with his great taste in music, Cauthen’s grandfather introduced him to harmony singing through bi-weekly choir sessions at the Church Of Christ. As a teenager, Cauthen got into more trouble than most, spending time in jail, and later being kicked out of college. In 2011 he co-founded the rowdy Texicana band Sons Of Fathers which was well on their way into making a name for themselves and praised by the press including NPR and Rolling Stone. My Gospel represents a renewed focus for Cauthen, with all roads leading to up until this point. His rich musical influences and perseverance combined with his life experiences have combined to create an album which satisfies artistically as well as serving a higher purpose, My Gospel. Ultimately, Cauthen is on a mission: to make music he can be proud of that also serves a higher purpose.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for joining us. What is your "backstory"?

I'm 6 foot 4 inches tall weighing in around 240-250 if I'm eating good. I've been playing guitar since my Granddaddy gave me one around 6 years old. I write a lot of music. Non-stop. It's my life.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your music career?

I've been on the road a while so there are plenty of wild and hilarious stories. One of my old band mates went home with a stripper. My band mate was informed that this was her house...That wasn't the truth, the family came home to them hanging in bed with dollar bills everywhere. They were pissed their maid was taking advantage of the home. We picked him up at the Dunkin' Donuts soon after.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I've been lucky to collaborate with great artists along my journey including: Cody Jinks on Chris Cornell's Black hole sun, Wynonna Judd on Bob Dylan's Billy #4, Elle King on one of her tracks @ Echo Lab studios, and The Texas Gentlemen on their Tx Jelly album tracks Gone and My Way.

Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Singing with Kristofferson at Bass hall in Fort Worth, Texas is my greatest achievement. It always will be.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

My Grandfather Jim Paul inspired me the most. He was a family man with a huge presence. I'm inspired by Johnny Cash. God fearing man with a big heart. Dolly Parton because she's Dolly Parton. Elvis because he's King. EISENHOWER, PATTON. Nuff said.

Who do you aspire to be like one day?

One day I want to be like my Grandfather, Jim Paul. Support a family, instill good morals and spread the Gospel.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Bringing goodness to the world shouldn't just happen due to success. Whether you're successful or not you have to be a servant in life. Help those in need, work hard, give back.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why?

Five things I wish I'd known in the beginning... 1) Don't take edibles before a show 2) Don't eat BBQ before you go on 3) Don't chew gum and eat sunflower seeds 4) Leather condoms don't work (hoax) 5) Gargle honey for throat health

