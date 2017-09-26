5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: With Ed Mitzen, Founder of Fingerpaint

“When Fingerpaint started to gain traction, I hired a full-time philanthropist to drive our company’s commitment to the value. Through writing checks to charities, donating our time to create fund-raising materials, and having our staff participate in everything from building bicycles for foster kids to raking leaves during a fall cleanup at a summer camp for children with life-threatening illnesses, we are unwavering in our dedication to making the world a better place.”

Yitzi: Thank you so much for being here. What is your “backstory”?

Fingerpaint has grown from a card table to over $30 million in revenue by working harder than our competition and by putting our employees above everything else, including our customers. Our main core value is “people first,” embodying our belief that if we take great care of our staff, it will translate into great creative work and happy clients. Whether it is paying 100% of our employees’ healthcare costs, offering a month sabbatical after five years of employment, or simply allowing people to work from home when family life necessitates it, every big decision we make as a company is in the best interest of our people.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you admire and why?

I’ve always admired Wegmans Food Markets, based in Rochester, New York. Simply put, Wegmans has revolutionized what was a tired food industry and reinvented the grocery store experience. First-time visitors to a Wegmans are astounded how incredibly diverse, clean, open, and inviting it is. It was one of the first grocery stores to offer online ordering, and its scholarship program has awarded college funds to more than 35,000 employees since 1984.

While Wegmans has nearly 50,000 employees, this family-owned business puts its employees first with flexible work schedules and growth opportunities. The staff often says it “feels like family,” which is why the company is consistently on Fortune’s Best Companies to Work For list year after year.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I feel incredibly blessed to be in a position to help others. When Fingerpaint started to gain traction, I hired a full-time philanthropist to drive our company’s commitment to the value. Through writing checks to charities, donating our time to create fund-raising materials, and having our staff participate in everything from building bicycles for foster kids to raking leaves during a fall cleanup at a summer camp for children with life-threatening illnesses, we are unwavering in our dedication to making the world a better place.

My wife and I recently pledged $1 million to build a permanent homeless shelter in our hometown of Saratoga Springs, New York. There is a large homeless population in our community, but no permanent Code Blue shelter to give these people a warm place to stay in the winter months. They usually stay either in a church basement or the Salvation Army Building. By working with the nonprofit Shelters of Saratoga, we hope to break ground before year-end and have the building open before the 2018 winter season. The building is being designed to help restore the guests’ dignity by providing men’s and women’s showers, laundry facilities, and a large kitchen with plenty of room for donated food. In addition, it is adjacent to an outplacement facility in hopes of helping the guests obtain jobs and a more permanent housing solution.

Yitzi: What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started” and why?

1. No one will care about your company more than you . My first employee, on her first day, started packing up to go home at 4:45 PM. It was at that moment that I realized to her, this was just a job, not a lifelong dream complete with endless hours and mind-altering pressure.

2. Businesses don’t go out of business because they aren’t profitable . They go out of business when they run out of cash. About two years after starting Fingerpaint, I was out of money. I was five days away from not being able to make payroll. I had exhausted all of my credit cards and home equity lines, and I had even borrowed money from family. If not for an incredible client offering to pay me a little earlier than required, Fingerpaint may never have survived to become a $30 million business.

3. Carve out family time on your calendar as if it’s a business meeting . When my kids were younger, I always felt torn. If I was home, I felt I was a lousy entrepreneur who should be working. If I was working, I felt like a horrible father who wasn’t engaged with his kids. One day a friend suggested to me I schedule family time on my calendar like I do for work. This little change taught me that wherever I was, it was where I was supposed to be. It was on my calendar, so therefore everything was accounted for from a priority perspective. It helped me tremendously by feeling more “present” wherever I was at the time.

4. Relationships with your customers are more important than ever . It is easy to not prioritize personal relationships in the era of LinkedIn, email, text, and the “like” button. Don’t ever lose sight of the fact that business decisions are made by humans and that personal interaction, either in person or on the phone, still drives most decision-making. Virtually every significant piece of business Fingerpaint has ever won involved some type of personal connection with a key decision-maker on the customer side.