5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: With Chris Dornfeld Co-founder and President of Bonfyre

I had the pleasure of interviewing Chris Dornfeld. Chris is the co-founder and president of Bonfyre, a workplace culture platform that empowers people to connect and relate. Chris and his co-founder, Mark Sawyier, have used their multi-generational leadership- Chris is Gen X and Mark is a Millennial- to their benefit in creating a tool meant to improve the workplace culture of the modern workplace. Chris brings a unique work experience background to the table from his work in government, tech and consulting which informs his leadership style, decision making and collaborative attitude.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

- I studied architecture and practiced for three years at the world’s largest architecture firm - I loved building things and learning from people with many different skills. In the late 1990s, I transitioned into technology and then into government as the CIO for the City of St. Louis where I was responsible for reshaping technology and performance in government. Part of that role included developing a strategy to grow the IT ecosystem in the St. Louis region, which led to my next role at Washington University to grow their entrepreneurial programs. After a few years in academia (and dabbling in real-estate development), a friend asked me to join a startup in elective healthcare that we grew from 12 to 500 people in 18 months at an annual revenue rate of $120MM. After the economy collapsed in 2008, we had to shut down when our largest investor backed out of a financing commitment due to the collapsing debt market. While consulting for a few organizations and launching a project with a national network of science centers, I joined Mark as an advisor to his college marketing startup. It was through that interaction we developed the concept for Bonfyre.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

- Honorable Francis Slay, the Mayor of the City of St. Louis for 16 years, who worked tirelessly to make St. Louis a better place. He always tried to do what was right, passed on opportunities to run for higher political office, and then stepped down to spend more time with his wife who is ill. He is a person of incredible integrity and commitment to the people of his community.

- The other is an entrepreneur Dave Jump, CEO of American Milling and American Boat Company (among others) who has built a remarkable financial wealth. Dave has incredible focus, very smart, cares very little for the spotlight, or the entrapments of wealth and is not afraid to bet big against conventional wisdom.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

- For over two decades I have worked to build a vibrant technology and creative ecosystem in St. Louis, serving on committees and boards, raising capital for organizations, starting two not-for-profits, mentoring younger entrepreneurs, and building high growth companies with a purpose that is about impact. If I am lucky, this is just the beginning of my impact on the world.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

- Take care of you first. For most of my late 20s and early 30s, I went without much physical activity, exclusively focused on work and eventually, parenting. Once I started exercising again, I was not only more productive and happier, but a better father and husband.

- Understand the “why”. It is easy to take things at face value and get caught up in your own ego (especially when you are in charge). Very few people take the time to understand the motivation behind decisions or ideas, but that is where real understanding and value is unlocked.

- Ask the hard question. I like to tell people “no one will tell you your baby is ugly to your face, ask them specifically what is the one thing you have wrong or should change.” It might be one of the most important questions that is most often overlooked or avoided.

- Don’t forget what you are doing is hard. When I was CIO for the City of St. Louis, the Mayor came into my office after I had a particularly rough day. We were creating a new technology agency and it was not popular with a handful of Alderman who shared their displeasure with me in a public hearing. He reminded me that when he hired me, I told him that as an agent of change I would become the most unpopular person in his cabinet. He then said, “Congratulations, you were right!” After we both stopped laughing, the Mayor told me that change is not easy but what we are doing will positively impact hundreds of thousands of people. Keeping perspective in a tough situation (and a little humor) can go a long way.

- Choose your partners carefully. A few years ago I agreed to help someone with a very large and ambitious real-estate project. After about six months in, it was clear that not only was the project not going to work, but this person was not being honest with me. It was a great example of not taking the time to really understand who I was agreeing to work with and risk my reputation.

Yitzi: What is it like to be a startup tech executive? Are there distinct advantages or challenges you've identified in working in a fast-paced tech company?

- The best part of building a company is you get to choose the team of people you work with on a daily basis. You will spend more time with these people than even your own family so if each person is not awesome - why would you hire them? The greatest challenge is almost every early stage company is resource constrained making it very hard to take full advantage of the market opportunity you see.

Yitzi: Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this.

- President Barack Obama. To me, he embodies what it means to be an exceptional American and leader. Against all odds, and from very humble beginnings, he made himself into something greater than himself that impacted the world (the entire world) in important ways. I would like to know him as a person.