5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started At The NFL: With Eugene Monroe of the Baltimore Ravens

I had the pleasure to interview Eugene Monroe. Eugene was selected as the 8th overall draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009. In 2013, he was traded to the Ravens where he played a few seasons before retiring at the age of 29. Eugene underwent shoulder surgery after a season-ending injury in his final year in the NFL. While recovering from the procedure, he was prescribed opioids to mask the pain he would be dealing with through the healing process. After taking his prescribed pills, Eugene couldn’t recognize his own daughter walking towards him saying to himself, “who is this little girl in my house?” He is now fighting for the NFL to change their policy restricting NFL players from choosing to use medical cannabis to treat their pain. Cannabinoids are a safer, less addictive alternative to opioids and can even reduce opioid dependence.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for being here. What is your “backstory”?

After playing football throughout my high school career, I played for the University of Virginia where I was a starter for three years. During my time at UVA, I was a unanimous All-ACC selection and was regarded as the most dominant lineman in all of college football. In 2009, I was drafted eighth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where I played for a few seasons before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens, reigning Super Bowl champions at the time. On March 9, 2016, I became the first active NFL player to openly advocate for the use of cannabinoids to treat chronic pain and sports related injuries. After careful consideration, I decided to retire from the game in the 2016 off-season to spend time with my family and focus on my health. Since retiring, I have become the lead advocate for medical cannabis research and policy reform in the NFL and remain dedicated to educating the public on how these medications can be used safely and as non-addictive alternatives to prescription opioids.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your NFL career?

I laugh hysterically in reflection of this. My very first NFL game was the most humbling experience of my life. I set out that day in Indiana to completely dominate Dwight Freeney. Well, I barely touched him and half the time watched him terrorize my QB. I grew up in an instant, but was brought back to Earth after watching him manhandle Jake Long the next week. In about six to eight other contests, he only had one other sack against me. I have the ultimate respect for Freeney. He never said a word. He just worked, and spun circles around people, including me!

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’ve been working with Doctors For Cannabis Regulations closely as their Athletic Ambassador. They’re doing great work and I hope that the NFL will sit at the table with these doctors who have scientific and medical experience with cannabis. DFCR has reached out to the NFL and team doctors but to no avail. We want to make an impact across all sports leagues.

I’m also a partner at Green Thumb Industries (GTI), one of the country’s leading medical cannabis cultivation and dispensary facilities. We’re continually working to bring dignified and safe access to medical cannabis patients in need.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I don’t care about anyone’s status. We are all just people. Interactions with famous people are mostly genuine, however some people do start to live in-character and they are clowns. Be authentic.

Yitzi: Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

No one is a more significant point of inspiration for me than our former President Barack Obama. That man’s cup spills over with love - real love - for others. Unwavering resolve, perseverance, and a focus on core principles. This isn't political, it's the facts, proven by a track record of excellence that we can all admire, whether you appreciate the outcome of his work or not.

Yitzi: Who do you aspire to be like one day?

Jesus.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’ve advocated for the NFL to change their outdated drug policy that prevents players from using cannabis to deal with pain. The NFL, and our nation as a whole, are suffering from an opioid crisis, and painkillers are a gateway into the world of addiction. I’m using every possible resource I have to see that cannabis is viewed as a healthier alternative to addictive painkillers so we can win the war against addiction.

Yitzi: What are the things you wish someone told you when you first started at the NFL and why?

1 - I wish someone had clearly explained to an 11 if year old - if at all possible - that I was signing up to destroy my brain, but that I'd have fun doing it. I had a concussion on my very first football drill during my first practice. It was the first organized football activity of my career, Bull in the Ring. It's now outlawed, as it is an extremely worthless drill that coaches who do not know how to build men use falsely believing it demonstrates toughness. It’s pure stupidity.

2 - Your helmet may protect your skull, but it doesn’t protect your brain - Football equipment has come a long way. This matters none; many physicians have proven that even if players wore bubbles filled with air, the brain is still in motion inside of the skull upon contact, and when suddenly stopped will still crash against it. Dear NFL, stop lying and start addressing the issues holding our game back from greatness. I am in a period of personal warfare on the subject. We continue to expose men and children to this game, fill stadiums, and lose to our wives in fantasy football all while the athletes pile up abnormal tau protein.

3 - I wish someone told me NFL coaches are some of the worst people in the league. I have played for coaches that accept zero responsibility for the performance of the team. That’s not a coaching issue, that’s bad leadership all-around and probably permeates into other aspects of those men’s personal lives. Unfortunately, the coaching world is a good old boys network and these men continue to get jobs over more qualified coaches. If you're a coach reading this and you take issue, it's definitely for you. Grow up. Your position doesn't give you the right to disrespect men. Humble yourself and you will help yourself, your family, and your team more than you know.

Yitzi: I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I am extremely passionate about creating access to marijuana for people. It's saving my life and it creates a particular calm in my violently frantic mind. John Morgan has been an absolute rockstar to me. He's also the voice of suffering patients in Florida who need marijuana and is fighting tooth and nail so that people can experience relief. He's speaking out for all of us. It's not just about marijuana, it's about freedom. I can't wait to meet him and share a joint. #FreeSmoke.

Yitzi: Eugene, this was an extremely enjoyable interview. Thank you!