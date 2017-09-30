5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Performing: With Bonnie McKee

“My relationship with my fans has been incredibly rewarding. The fan mail I get and messages about how my music has helped them is a huge part of why I do what I do. Music helped me through some dark times in my life and inspired me to get up and keep going, and I just hope to return that feeling to the people watching and listening to my art.”

I had the pleasure to interview Bonnie McKee. Bonnie is a classically trained pianist, singer/songwriter, and pop rebel. Bonnie spent her formative years in California. Growing up in a musical family helped develop her love for the theater, and her move to Seattle found the artist singing in the world-class Seattle Girl's Choir. At the age of 12, the precocious tunesmith recorded a demo of popular covers. The responses were positive, but all involved agreed McKee would do better writing her own songs, and a new demo featuring original material was cut. After a period of social awkwardness and teenage rebellion that saw the singer kicked out of high school, her songs caught the ear of Reprise records. Recording commenced and the single "Somebody" appeared on the soundtrack to the hit comedy Win a Date with Tad Hamilton. McKee also appeared on the television show American Dreams as a young Janis Joplin. Featuring a dozen self-penned tracks and produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day) and Bob Power, her debut Trouble was released in 2004. She spent the next several years acting, honing her studio chops, and collaborating on hits for the likes of Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Taio Cruz, Adam Lambert, and Rita Ora before inking a deal with Epic Records in anticipation of her 2013 sophomore solo outing. ~ James Christopher Monger, Rovi

What is your "backstory"?

I was meticulously classically trained from a young age, and graduated to songwriting around 12 or 13. I was kicked out of high school my freshman year for being a drug addicted maniac and threw myself into my songwriting. By 16 I landed a huge record deal and moved to Los Angeles by myself, learned the hard way about the fickle beast that is the entertainment industry, had it all, lost it all, began writing songs for other artists out of necessity, and ended up winning the proverbial lottery, writing 10 #1 songs in a few short years. I signed another major record deal and released a single called American Girl that garnered over 40 million views on YouTube, but ultimately left my label and began releasing music independently. Since then I have been the captain of my indie ship, making music videos (my favorite part!) and doing things my way!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your music career?

Katy Perry and I were up for song of the year at the Grammys for Roar. I was walking on air! I was sitting second row behind Katy, on the edge of my seat. Carol King, one of my all time idols since I was a child, was presenting the award. I couldn't believe it! She opened the envelope to announce the winner and everything went into slow motion for me as she started..."And the winner is.... Roooooo...." my whole world stopped. I couldn't believe it, all my dreams were coming true!! Katy and I both started to rise to accept our award but stopped dead as Carol finished the sentence, "....yaaalllsss, Lorde!" I snapped back into reality and put on my best beauty queen smile to congratulate the 15 year old that had just snatched my Grammy. Needless to say I was shooketh. Haha! What a moment!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I'm honestly most excited about my own project! I had a very strange and trying year that lead to some pretty important revelations for me creatively, and I'm looking forward to sharing those with the world. I have also been dabbling in musicals, which is something I've always wanted to do!

Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I had a strange and beautiful afternoon with Steven Tyler where he took me to his house in Laurel Canyon and we took turns playing piano and singing for each other. At one point he sat next to me on the piano bench, pushed his forehead against mine, and instructed me to sing in harmony with him, just on a single note for several minutes. He kept saying, "Do you feel that?!" Meaning the vibrations of our skulls singing together, and I definitely did! He was one of my favorites when I was a kid, I grew up worshipping him on MTV, so it was a blissful, magical moment for me!

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Lady Gaga is a huge inspiration for me. She is brave and tenacious, and a hard working perfectionist that bleeds for her art. She has overcome hardship, been a voice for so many, reached the absolute pinnacle of success and fame, and seems to have managed to stay grounded and be fearlessly human. She is an expert and an icon.

Who do you aspire to be like one day?

My ultimate life goal is to be a singing dancing Lena Dunham. I admire her so much and love that she does it all! I am really interested in different forms of writing; books, screenplays, plays, and I would love to one day write, star in and produce my own musical series. I love that she is unapologetic and opinionated but still loving, open minded, and wickedly funny. Musical Lena Dunham= Life goals!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My relationship with my fans has been incredibly rewarding. The fan mail I get and messages about how my music has helped them is a huge part of why I do what I do. Music helped me through some dark times in my life and inspired me to get up and keep fucking going, and I just hope to return that feeling to the people watching and listening to my art.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1- Getting a record deal is only the first step. Literally thousands of artists sign deals and go nowhere. There is an entitlement that settles in when everyone is kissing your ass that can trick you into thinking you can relax and everyone else will do it for you- but remember, NOBODY cares about your career as much as you do. Working with you is just their job, they don't wake up or go to sleep thinking about you and your art. That's your job. So keep your eyes open and never stop hustling.

2- Collaboration is key! When I first started I was dead set in writing all of my songs myself-- and my work was limited because of it. Wanting to do everything yourself is purely ego. It's important to open yourself up to different ideas and approaches to art, you're guaranteed to learn something and become a better artist. Also two heads are better than one, and having another person artistically invested in you doubles the energy that is moving towards making it work; you have another creative mind that is motivated to get your work out there and get it the shine it deserves!

3- Drinking and drugging are a monumental waste of time for the most part. I struggled with drugs and alcohol for most of my life, and when I finally cut it out I wished I had done it much sooner. It slowed me down.

4- Be dedicated, but don't work yourself to death. In the beginning it is absolutely necessary to hone your craft and really surrender your life to your art for a while, but there are so many times I skipped a vacation or a birthday party or even just a day off doing nothing only to sit in the studio and bang my head against the wall. You have to live a little to have something to write about; don't let the FOMO or guilt that you're not working keep you from living a healthy balanced creative life.

5- Support other artists. There's plenty of room for all of us! Learn to swallow your pride and truly be happy for your peers when they succeed. Jealousy is toxic. I've learned that if I'm feeling jealous, which is such a horrible helpless sickening feeling, it helps to befriend that person or really get to know their story and be empathetic so you can cheer them on instead of want to burn them down. Also, you never know, they might turn around and support you right back!

