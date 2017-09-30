5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: With Sooinn Lee, Founder of Enuma

“Our company, Enuma, is devoted to helping children meet their fullest potential through our accessible and exceptional learning applications.”

I had the pleasure to interview Sooinn Lee, founder of Enuma. Enuma empowers underserved learners across the globe to achieve their fullest potential. Created by gamers and parents, Enuma builds accessible, flexible learning apps and games that guide learners through self-directed subjects including reading, writing and math. Now used in more than 20 countries, Enuma’s products allow each learner to learn differently, and better.

Thank you so much for joining us! What is your "backstory"?

When my first child was born and admitted to an incubator, I realized that my lovely job in the game industry was done and my journey to make learning tools for children with special needs was just beginning. My first product was an early cognitive training app for young children with special needs. Then I made a visual communicator for young non-verbal children. After making a successful series of apps for children with special needs, I started Enuma with my husband and superior game programmer, Gunho Lee. We were on a mission to empower all children to learn independently. Enuma’s flagship product Todo Math is a comprehensive math learning suite for all learners, at home and in the classroom. Todo Math has received many awards including Parents’ Choice Gold Medal and became one of the most popular education apps in the App Store worldwide. My dreams continued to grow and I wanted to reach children who don’t have access to formal schooling. Kitkit School, my latest project, is an education app intended to bring scalable, high-quality foundational learning experiences to all the children around the globe who need it the most irrespective of their knowledge, skill and environment.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

In 1962, Dame Stephanie Shirley founded the kind of company she'd like to work for - one that posed challenging, rewarding tasks, built around flexible work rules that made it possible to have a real life. Her software company, Freelance Programmers, was a team of women who had brilliant technical skills but couldn’t find a good job in the male-dominated IT industry. After becoming one of the wealthiest and most successful women in the UK, she established the Shirley Foundation whose mission is to support autism spectrum disorder research inspired by her own son who were autistic.

I started Enuma to provide a workplace where my colleagues and I can balance our work life with our family life. We bring our children to the office and we work hard when our children are at the school or in bed. Whenever investors were skeptical about how Enuma could be successful AND provide work/life balance to its employees, I thought of the scene from the documentary about Freelance Programmers in the 1960’s. Women were coding in a big house and their kids were playing in the yard.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Our company, Enuma, is devoted to helping children meet their fullest potential through our accessible and exceptional learning applications. Our proven education tools are meant to benefit all learners, especially those with special needs. This translated directly in our Kitkit School entry to the prestigious Global Learning XPRIZE, a $15M global competition seeking to solve one of humanity’s toughest challenges: helping underserved children learn basic education skills. By understanding that each child has a diverse set of educational needs and employing Universal Design for Learning - a framework designed specifically to develop flexible and independent learning experiences for all children - Kitkit School was just chosen as 1 of 5 finalists from an initial group of 198. The next phase of the award is a 15-month field test in Tanzania before a winner is chosen. This opportunity has allowed us to contribute to helping solve the global education crisis, and for that we are incredibly grateful.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Somebody once told me that taking on an investor in my company is like getting married. As a women founder from conservative Asian culture, I felt the rules of dating are very much applicable when meeting a variety of VCs and building a team. All girls have their own rules of dating. Here are mine : )

1> Be yourself

Manu, founder of K9 Ventures, was the first VC I ever met. I wasn’t even thinking about starting a company. He liked my previous project so much that he reached out to me personally and offered to help me start a company. Though I didn’t really think about being an entrepreneur, if I was to start a company, I told him “I want to make applications for children with special needs.” I added that “the startup would be filled with flex-time moms and dads who need work/life balance to take care of their families.”

Surprisingly, he said “I like it.” I couldn’t believe my ears. That’s how Enuma started.

After receiving seed money, I became less and less brave. When I met potential investors and team members, I tried to avoid saying things they might not want to hear and tried to find the ‘correct answer’ to their questions. I was not very successful. It took me a year and a half to become more honest and transparent about who I am and what I dreamed of achieving. But once I let my true self shine, everything started to quickly move forward.

2> Believe that you and your company deserve the very best

There were times that I was not very confident about my ability to attract the very talented people because we were very small company without any track record. This led to considering offers of unknown angel investors or potential job applicants who were not the best fit for me or our company. Sometimes I was so close to making the “easy choice” even when I knew it wasn’t the “best choice.” Fortunately, I escaped from the situation and had a chance to meet great people, and it led us to where we are now. Don’t waiver. Believe in yourself and the very best people will believe in you too.

3> Be independent

Even though I have the best investors and advisors who guide me and offer their wisdom, I have to go out and keep searching next big opportunity myself. For example, pursuing the Global Learning XPRIZE competition was a lonely decision and I needed to convince our board members that this was a worthwhile opportunity to pursue. Founders should listen and learn from their investors and advisors, but the final decision is ours to make.

4> If you don’t like the person, don’t spend time with them.

Don’t try to like other people because they have money or skills you need. Similarly, if somebody don’t like you, do not waste your precious time trying to make them to love you. It will not work in the end anyway. You may feel vulnerable as a small startup, but have courage to walk away when there’s not a good match.

5> Grab your chance, and never let it go.

Good luck!

