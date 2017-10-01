5 Things I Wish Someone Told me When I First Started: Simon Marcel, Host of FYI's In Bed With Simon

Yesterday’s ratings do not matter!

I had the pleasure to interview Simon Marcel. Described as a sensitive French American with a bright smile and a thick accent that melts hearts, Simon charms listeners on his popular radio show by sharing his views of romance and love. Now, FYI's viewers get to see what the fuss is all about in this short-form series. It takes place in a public setting on a big bed, and Simon's guests -- actual couples or singles plucked right off the street -- are encouraged to speak candidly about romance issues and the headaches and heartaches of real relationships. Topics discussed also include recent pop-culture happenings and themes pulled from other FYI relationship series, including "Married at First Sight" and "Kiss Bang Love."

Can you tell us a little bit about what you do and how you got started in the industry?

Bonjour! I am a lucky French man (originally from Paris). I came to the United States in 1998 to work as an executive in Cleveland, Ohio and to open a subsidiary for the company I had previously worked for. In 2007, I decided to become a radio talk show host and started hosting my show, "The Simon Rendezvous " on local big news radio stations in Cleveland, like WTAM1100. I got very lucky because I am the first syndicated French radio and TV talk show host, and I owe this privilege to my first radio Program Director Kevin Metheny. After our two-hour interview, he said to me, "Yes, ok Frenchie, you start next weekend”. Since then, I got to work in Chicago (on WGN in 2009), in Boston, in Cincinnati and then in 2013, iHeartRadio gave me a chance of a life time and launched our now syndicated radio night show "The Rendezvous " on 30 stations Monday-Friday. In 2017, I started hosting my TV mini-series on FYI called, "In Bed with Simon".

What’s your favorite part about hosting FYI’s “In Bed With Simon”?

My favorite part is getting to meet the couples (total strangers at first) on my bed, in a middle of a mall, and watching them become totally comfortable with me. I hear their funniest and most risqué personal stories! I learn about how people love, date and deal with each other each in their own ways in their own relationships.

Do you have any crazy stories to share?

Many indeed! I remember once asking this cute couple the hall pass question (which celebrities would it be ok for your partner to sleep with?) The woman answered hers would be a celebrity athlete from the NBA. Her boyfriend then said: "I don't think my girlfriend really wants to hear my answer”. His girlfriend persuaded him, saying: "We are in bed with Simon, so you can say it… what is your answer?". He hesitated before saying “My hall pass would not be a celebrity… it would be ....your best friend ...". That was not what I expected for him to say, but that was his real crush! She looked at him funny, telling him he must be joking! After a while, he said, “Yes, honey. I was just joking…” so they moved on. I wasn’t there as the host to make my guests break up, but I believe it was probably the truth that he’d want his hall pass to be with her best friend! In my one year of filming “In Bed With Simon”, I have really heard the craziest stories!

You’re one of the hosts on “The Rendezvous” on iHeartRadio. Can you tell us more about that?

Our radio show, “The Rendezous” (with my fabulous and talented co-host Angi Taylor) is a nighttime talk show where people are able to call in and discuss love, romance, dating, relationships and ...Oohlala. It’s syndicated on about 30 iHeartRadio stations Monday-Friday. We talk with our callers about their relationship issues in a fun, light, romantic but real aspect. It is so unique and original, and it’s so much fun! It’s the only night show on radio in the US where French Romanticism meets the American Realism, and I do love co-hosting it every night with Angi! Tune in!

Your career is all about romance – do your friends and family in real life often ask you for advice?

Yes, my friends do, but not my family! lol

Speaking of family – you have a crazy family background. Your father was the French Minister of Justice that helped abolish the death penalty and your mother is a well-known feminist! How did your family influence you in your upbringing and career?

I got really lucky with both of my parents. I owe them most of my personality and the adult man I am today. My father Robert, gave me the drive, the will and the motivation to succeed. He also taught me what is right in life and what is wrong. He was and always will be my personal hero for his fight and victory for human rights against the death penalty in France. My mom, Elisabeth, gave me my "joie de vivre” (my joy of life), my interest in understanding relationships, my confidence as a man, the will to always dare (and to be creative), and she taught me how to love in life.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started my career” and why?

I had to learn to listen more than talk as a talk show host. That’s the key to being a good host. Being from France would not have been a problem as a talk show host in the US, if I had taken English classes to improve my pronunciation (which I’ve been doing every Sunday for the last 10 years) I would get fired more than once, keep going! Yesterday’s ratings do not matter! Go for your dream against all odds!

Quick Relationship Speed Round:

Is it a good idea to stay friends after a break up?

Yes, only If you have had a fair and decent break up where you both were able to understand why it didn’t work.

Is it positive to ever take a “break” from a relationship?

Yes, it can be if both parties agree and communicate the terms fully.

What should you do when you have relationship anxiety?

Don't blame your partner, and don't use your partner as shrink! Do the work, and go see a therapist to talk about it and evolve. We are not each other’s therapists in a healthy relationship.

What are some early signs a relationship won’t work?

I think the biggest sign is when you don't enjoy the present, and you cannot project a future together. Another indication is when the Oohlala is not exciting at all anymore, and you prefer to spend more time with your friends than with your partner, etc. If you’re experiencing any of those things, it’s time to pause and have a good talk together. We all have the right to end a relationship that we are no longer happy in anymore.

What are some ways to make a long-distance relationship work?