5 Things I Wish Someone Told me When I First Started Acting: With Mark Jackson from The Orville

I had the pleasure to interview Mark Jackson. Mark stars as ‘Isaac,’ the artificial life science officer in Seth MacFarlane’s new show, “The Orville”, Sundays on FOX at 8/7c. 8.6 million people tuned into the series premiere. Mark has an extensive list of stage credits, including appearing with Celia Imrie and Robert Glenister in the award-winning "Noises Off”, the international tour of "One Man Two Gunners" with Rufus Hound, performing opposite Robert Powell in Agatha Christie's "Black Coffee”, and playing 'Captain Stewart' in the National Theatre's acclaimed production of "War Horse". Mark is also an accomplished voice over artist. He is originally from England, and currently resides in Los Angeles.

Thank you so much for joining us! What is your “back story”?

Well I'm British, but I was born in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Turns out that was a pretty indicative start to my life, as growing up, my family moved around as expats a fair amount. We’d spend eight years of my childhood in the jungles of Borneo and several years back in the UK too. I came to acting quite late at the age of 16 when my girlfriend at the time dared me to audition for the school musical. It was a production of Funny Girl. I gathered my steel and somehow got a part. It was as much of a surprise to me as anyone, but that was that, and the bug had bit.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your acting career?

My, that's a rattily closet of skeletons. I can't count the amount of pranks I've endured and dished out. It’s probably best to let those dogs lie. I guess the funniest moments happen when an actor is at their most serious. I was playing Captain Stewart in the National Theatre's War Horse on the West End. There's this very impressive scene at the end of the first act when Stewart leads a charge into battle on horse back. I began the scene, dramatically underscored, with a rousing speech to the troops whilst brandishing my sabre. We were a good seven months into the run at this point and eight shows a week in front of a thousand people a night tends to do funny things to your noggin after a while. So there I was, all pompous and mighty, on horseback declaring at the top of my voice 'Do you hear me? That noise, that's our guns destroying their...'. Silence. I could not, for the life of me, remember what the hell the next word was. In the script, it was 'wire' but all I wanted to say was 'cheese'. I really, really wanted to say that, which was obviously very unhelpful. So I didn't say anything. The feeling of sinking into a black hole and desperate looks from my fellow actors was all that followed. Thankfully, the puppet horse I was riding was operated by three lads who actually knew what they were doing and they carried me off to where I needed to be.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Can you tell us a little more about “The Orville”?

I've just wrapped on season one of “The Orville”, so you've caught me fresh off the boat, so to speak. The show is quite an unusual mix of laugh out loud comedy, high drama and space opera. There doesn't seem to be anything like it on TV right now, which appears to be going down very well with audiences. It's set 400 years in the future, so, if you're like me, you get to be a nosy time traveler whenever you watch it.

You play an artificial life science officer in “The Orville” What are the similarities and differences between you and your character, ‘Isaac’?

I'd be worried if we were that alike. Isaac appears to lack any of the social graces you'd associate with a balanced human being. I do, however, appreciate his desire to always get to the truth of the matter. I'd like to think I was as curious as him too, but I suspect I'm a bit lazier.

One of the things that stands out about “The Orville” is the cast. What was it like to work alongside such an incredible cast?

It was daunting at first, but after a while, you all come to depend on each other, and they become your friends. You can't be daunted by friends. I think it's a very strong cast with everyone bringing all they have to the table. That's inspiring to work with.

Which people in the industry inspire you the most? Why?

I'm awestruck by writer-actor-creators like Seth. No idea how they have enough hours in the day and enough energy to bring an entire project together. They have so much riding on their shoulders with each project. I have a huge respect for that.

How have you/do you plan to use your success to bring goodness to the world?

I'd started getting involved with local charities in London before I came over to LA, so I'm eager to do so here too. Helping those who need it in the real world is a wonderful antidote to the Hollywood glitter. If anyone reading this would like me to get involved with their charity, then do get in touch. I'm not averse to getting my hands dirty. Well, within reason.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why? Share examples!

1. Be ballsy. I spent the early days of my career sort of waiting for stuff to happen to me. For that matter, I probably still do. I'll be getting a call from my manager about this...

2. Try and make people feel important. It’s so easy to do, but it’s so easy not to bother. It's the tiny things in your day that make it or break it.

3. Don't be afraid to be ugly. A director said this to me, and it was just so liberating. As an actor, you're looked at. That's the job. If you're worried about looking pretty whilst acting, then you'll be doing it poorly. This is, of course, laughably redundant with me in “The Orville”.

4. Try and remember people's names. That small effort make a huge difference.

5. Everyone loves a lemon drizzle cake during rehearsals. If you can ace that you'll go far.

Who in the world would you want to have breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Breakfast would be Jon Favreau. I recently watched “Chef”, and the fried cheese sandwich he makes in that looks orgasm-inducing. He directed our pilot, so I must give him a call. I'll have to reign in the orgasm of course, not sure he'd appreciate that. Lunch would be with British TV chef Rick Stein. I've followed his culinary voyages around the world for years, and, besides the amazing food he'd make, he'd be great chat.

What’s next for you?