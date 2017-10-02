5 Things I Wish Someone Told me When I First Started Acting: With Chad Michael Collins from Sony Pictures' Sniper

“I literally block time out each week to make myself available and help fellow actors and creatives with their journeys, whether it's helping an actor tape or prepare an audition or offering them networking, marketing or business tips to help them get to the next level. I love being a mentor and paying it forward like so many did for me.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Chad Michael Collins. Chad is known as ‘Sgt. Brandon Beckett’ across the Sony Pictures Sniper franchise, and will star as the lead in the fourth installment of the series, Sniper: Ultimate Kill, which will be released on October 3rd. He will also star in the lead role of ‘Ezra’ in BYUtv’s new television series, “Extinct”, which is set to release on October 1st as part of a two-episode premiere. The first eight episodes will be available to stream later that night via BYUtv’s free app on Roku, Apple TV, Xbox one and more, or they can download the free BYU TV app for iOS and Android. Viewers can also watch “Extinct” for free via www.BYUtv.org. New episodes will continue to air each week until 11/19 when episodes 9 and 10 will air as a two-part finale. Chad's notable credits include his fan-favorite role of ‘Gerhart Frankenstein/ Frankenstein’s Monster’ on ABC’s hit show “Once Upon A Time”, as well as roles in “NCIS: NOLA”, “Blue Bloods”, “2 Broke Girls”, “Castle”, “Bones”, and “NCIS”. You can view his Instagram here.

Thank you so much for joining us Chad. What is your “back story”?

​My back story is a unique and special snowflake, at least in terms of the other Hollywood journeys I've heard. I grew up a simple country boy with a vivid imagination in upstate New York, went to college as a Journalism major, visited Los Angeles on an internship scholarship, and moved there permanently after getting my start doing public relations in the entertainment industry. I had never acted a day in my life, but I was exposed to ​a lot of behind-the-scenes Hollywood as a publicist's assistant. I had several talent reps that we worked with ask me if I was an actor, or if I would take a class and see if it spoke to me. Eventually, I did, and even managed to book a few significant jobs for a rookie, but I never took it all that seriously until a couple of gigs turned into a franchise leading role in Sony Pictures' SNIPER military action film reboot. One amazing experience in South Africa later, I was all in and haven't looked back since.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that has occurred in your acting career?

​I think the most interesting story about my acting career is how I ever got started in this line of work. We were working with publicity clients like Scott Bakula, who was doing UPN's Star Trek series "Enterprise", and Cheryl Ladd, Gladys Knight, and more. We were also working with the late, great actress Elizabeth Pena on a PR campaign for her Showtime series when one day her manager scheduled a lunch between us. Of course, I went thinking that we'd be talking shop about our mutual client, but it turned out not to be the case when she started probing about my interest in acting and possibly wanting to develop me as an actor. I was pretty surprised, given that she was an uber-successful manager and producer who clearly did not need to take on green, inexperienced talent at this stage in her career. But I guess it was one of those stories about getting discovered off the street, although this one was a little bit different since we had become business partners in a way. But she was going completely off my looks and personality and her intuition and business savvy. I'll give her credit, she planted a seed that ended up taking a few years to germinate, but completely changed my life's trajectory. ​

What exciting projects are you working on now?

​I've got two great projects that are about to be released: a sci-fi television series called "Extinct" for BYUtv and the latest addition to my Sony Pictures' SNIPER film franchise, SNIPER: ULTIMATE KILL.

The former is a really fun action-adventure series that takes place 400 years in the future after an alien invasion wipes out all of humankind. ​ I play 'Ezra,' a human who finds himself reconstituted - or "reborn" - centuries after the annihilation by a seemingly benevolent alien race that wants to help a small group of people restore the human race after it's extinction. The show is a great amalgam of so many things: the adventure of a STAR WARS; the post-apocalyptic feel of a MAD MAX; the medieval tones of a "Game of Thrones"; the existential-yet-values-based themes explored by STAR TREK; and even the survival-of-the-fittest stakes of "The Walking Dead," all with lots of great, back story flashbacks in the vein of "Lost." "Extinct" airs Sunday, October 1st at 6pm PST via cable or dish, with the first eight episodes available to stream via www.byutv.org/extinct or the free BYUtv app.

The latter, SNIPER: ULTIMATE KILL, is the fourth action-packed SNIPER film I've done going back to 2011's SNIPER: RELOADED. This installment takes my 'Brandon Beckett' elite Marine sniper character down to Bogota, Colombia to help global law enforcement agencies take down a cruel and powerful drug lord. However, we soon find out we're in for a fight when we come across his hired gun, a fellow elite marksman armed with technologically advanced weaponry. It's the biggest, best SNIPER film we've made to date, and it features original franchise stars Tom Berenger and Billy Zane reprising their characters together on screen for the first time since the 1993 original. My co-lead is the wonderful Danay Garcia from "Fear the Walking Dead," and Joe Lando also stars. It was a blast to re-team with Director Claudio Faeh, who helmed RELOADED, my first foray in the SNIPER franchise. The film is releasing October 3rd on Blu-ray and digital.

What are the similarities and differences between you and your characters on Sniper: Ultimate Kill and “Extinct”

​The obvious similarity between "Extinct's" 'Ezra' and SNIPER's 'Brandon Beckett' is that they are both highly military-trained. One is a former Army Ranger, the other is a Marine Gunnery Sergeant-turned-military contractor. They also share a strong sense of justice, of right and wrong, a moral compass that on one hand serves them well, yet on the other gets them into tough spots. 'Ezra' is a family man and a protector, whereas 'Brandon' is a battle-worn soldier who never really knew his father and avoids close relationships due to the dangerous nature of his line of work. 'Ezra' is on a quest to reunite with his family at all costs, while 'Brandon' constantly wrestles with the morality of his job, suffers from borderline PTSD, and starts to feel the weight of a kill count in the dozens bearing down on him.

Personally, I've got a lot of both characters in me. Both 'Ezra' and 'Brandon' are smart, capable, resourceful and dependable. They're fierce protectors and reluctant enforcers, although they'll do what needs to be done, and that rings true for me. They are alphas sans all the macho nonsense, and they've got an inherent moral compass that points to true north, and that's the case for me as well. I suppose there's a reason why I'm fascinated with knights, chivalry, and all that those things stand for. I bring a lot of all the above to both of these characters. ​

You spent some time working in entertainment PR. What is it like being on the other end of the industry now as an actor?

​My time working in entertainment PR was invaluable to my journey as an actor. From day one as a publicist's assistant, I was going to cover media interviews for clients on set at places like Paramount Studios. I was backstage and in the green rooms of late night talk shows, on the red carpets for big Hollywood premieres, and more. I met industry tastemakers all the time, like network and studio executives, agents and managers, actors and other celebrities right out of the gates. To be able to learn and understand the flipside of an acting career from a business perspective has always served me well. The curtain was pulled back for me well before I ever stepped foot in an acting class, and I understood very quickly that actors are entrepreneurs and need to run their careers accordingly, balancing the creative with the business aspect. It's where I see a lot of actors struggle, honestly, but I was fortunate to learn how to empower both sides of the coin to further my career.

Which people in the industry inspire you the most? Why?

​That is probably the hardest question to give a direct answer for! Having come up through the business side of things first, I've developed an incredible appreciation for people on that side of the equation: agents; managers; publicists; attorneys; and people at the network and studio level. The hustle they put in is awe-inspiring. As an actor, I also marvel at what casting directors, producers, directors, and a production crew does. It really is incredible; if you take a step back and really look at the process, at all the moving parts it takes to create and execute a film or TV series, it feels like a miracle each time something gets made. The countless hours and long workdays that go into all aspects of this fantastic industry is beyond impressive, and none of it is possible without dozens to hundreds of people coming together to make it possible.​ It's a case study in collaboration and cooperation each and every single time.

How have you/do you plan to use your success to bring goodness to the world?

​It's never been lost on me that, at the end of the day, I get to play pretend for a living. Not a single day of acting has ever felt like "work" because I enjoy it so much - it's play all the way, every time. I literally block time out each week to make myself available and help fellow actors and creatives with their journeys, whether it's helping an actor tape or prepare an audition or offering them networking, marketing or business tips to help them get to the next level. I love being a mentor and paying it forward like so many did for me. I also love supporting people who are creating their own content and pursuing their dreams via crowdfunding campaigns and connecting them to other creatives and industry relationships I have. ​I'm a big believer in personal empowerment, and I try to radiate a message of positive expectation and infinite possibilities to the world. It starts with kindness, and infusing every interaction I have with love and appreciation. It's what makes the world go 'round, after all!

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why? Share examples!

​1. Develop an Attitude of Gratitude

I'm a big Law of Attraction guy, going all the way back to when THE SECRET documentary was released. It completely changed my life, to understand that we live in a wonderful time and space where spirituality and science merge so seamlessly. I know that, for me, training my mind to look for things to appreciate and be grateful for has been the key to inviting more good things into my life. It's gotten to the point now where I find myself on the drive to every audition, every day on set just being grateful for the opportunity to do what I love to do, to find reasons to appreciate everyone I'm going to interact with. It really keeps my feet on the ground while allowing my head to be excitedly in the clouds.

2. Avoid "I Know That" Lines of Thinking

This is a killer that I've seen time and again over the years. One of the reasons why I love acting is because I'm so curious, and what better profession to be in that gives you the opportunity to constantly learn new things? One day I'm a soldier, another a cowboy, or a doctor, lawyer, firefighter, cage fighter, or even Frankenstein's Monster. Learning is a lifelong process, and that's never rung truer than for an actor. But I see a lot of actors - maybe out of fear or insecurity - not able to take direction or good advice, whether it's creatively or in terms of their business. There's knowing, but then there's not knowing, or there is knowing but not doing. Being an open book, being flexible and adaptable, and being eager and excited for more is a big key to my personal and professional success.

3. Create Unwavering Belief in Yourself

As an actor, I play in an industry where you experience a heck of a lot more "no's" than "yes's". And trust me, that takes its toll over time. Mindset is so incredibly important, in general, but even more so to an actor who is in an industry where there's generally a lot more supply (talent) than demand (jobs). By creating unshakable belief in yourself, in your abilities, you give yourself permission to shrug off the "no's" that much more easily and that fosters confidence, and confidence is key. Besides - if you don't 110% believe in yourself, in your reasons for pursuing this career, then how can you expect someone else in the industry to? It's got to come from within, and over time it'll express without.

4. Discover and Own Your Authentic Self

This is a big one. We all have types, we all have a specific brand, which is a combination of looks, personality, energy, experience, and essence. For me, the key is to own your uniqueness. I always joke that I'm clearly no Brad Pitt, but then again, Brad Pitt is no "me". Which is true of all actors - there may be similarities, but each one is a unique and special snowflake, and I think at the end of the day that shift in mindset is a competitive advantage. When you make peace with that, when you embrace it, you're living in an authentic space, and that is always attractive to everyone you encounter. It empowers you to not take anything personally, and more importantly, allows you to be kind, sincere and genuine, and that for me has led to more opportunities than anything else. There's nothing sadder than an actor who rejects this all-important aspect and leads with "Hi, I'm so-and-so...we've never met before but what can you do for me?" It's Fail Networking 101.

5. ​Know that You are Worthy

Boy, did I struggle with this one for a while. As I mentioned before, I had never acted a day in my life until I took my first class in LA in my early 20s. I quickly had a knack for the craft, but I was a long way from having a full-blown ability when I first started. I'd go into audition rooms or talk to other actors who had prestigious MFA's in acting or came from New York, where the "real" actors come from, and I'd play mind tricks on myself. I thought I was an impostor and that I had no business being an actor, even though I really enjoyed it and was booking jobs even without committing my all to it as a profession. The feelings of unworthiness got so bad that I remember taking several long-term breaks early on where I wouldn't audition for six months or a year. But, as I did some personal development work, I really flipped the script and just started trusting in my choice to pursue it. After all, I wasn't in it for the accolades, the awards, the celebrity, or to justify a $125,000 degree - I was in it to have fun, to play pretend, and to learn, grow and get better. Joseph Campbell nailed the whole "follow your bliss" thing, and I think that if you get clear enough in your own mind to know what your bliss is, it is your absolute right to follow it, no matter what.

Who in the world would you want to have breakfast or lunch with, and why?

​I'm a huge fan of personal growth and development rock stars like Tony Robbins and Abraham-Hicks. I'm constantly reading such books, and am officially hooked on the empowerment Kool-Ade. So, let's go with Tony Robbins. The guy has such an infectious energy, an amazing story, has helped change tens of thousands of lives for the better, and is a voracious learner and student of life. But maybe we'd just talk about football or something. ​

What’s next for you?