5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: David Cohen, General manager of the InterContinental David Tel Aviv Hotel

I had the pleasure of interviewing David Cohen, general manager of the , InterContinental David Tel Aviv hotel, a leading worldwide destination and top hotel within Israel. Cohen’s one of the top hoteliers in a nation which is currently seeing a 26% upswing in tourism in 2017.

Thank you for being with us. What is your backstory?

I guess you could say that I grew up in the travel industry. My father worked for El Al, Israel’s national airline and was posted in New York for an extended period of my childhood. When I wasn’t in school I got to travel with my father and saw hotels all around the world. At a young age, I started noticing small things in the hotels we stayed in. Some things just worked where others didn’t. As soon as I could start working in a hotel myself, I started in the food and beverage division and by noticing and adjusting those details, was able climb to the position I am in today.

What is the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Years ago, a friend of mine referred a very important traveler from India to our hotel. Early one morning during the VIP’s stay, my friend called me upset, sharing that the traveler was in the hospital all because my staff had failed to assist him. I immediately rang our reception team to find out what had happened. The manager there explained that the evening prior they had received a call from the VIP where he requested an “Adapter.” The operator immediately dispatched a guest services representative with a kit of power adapters for the VIP to choose from, but when they got to the guest’s room, found the “Do Not Disturb” sign in place and chose not to disturb the guest. A few hours later the same process occurred and ultimately the gentleman called an ambulance to take him to the hospital. When I called my friend back he laughed “he was asking for a doctor, not an adapter,” but due to his accent my operator had mistaken the words. What’s important to note here, is that there are always two sides to a story, and I believe that a manager owes it to his team to learn both before coming to a decision.

So what exactly does your company do?

The InterContinental David Tel Aviv is one of Israel’s leading travel destinations. Inspired by its location overlooking the Mediterranean, the hotel delivers elegant contemporary interiors and seasonal cuisine. The hotel offers 555 guestrooms (39 of which are suites) and various dining options, including the Aubergine gourmet restaurant and the trendy CHE Cigar Bar & Lounge. The hotel’s amenities include the outdoor swimming pool with sun deck and pool bar, 24-hour room service, and an upgraded Spa and Fitness Center. The InterContinental David Tel Aviv also provides more than 3,400 square-meters of flexible meeting and event space – the largest, free standing hotel meeting space in Israel. Pursuant to the brand’s pledge of providing guests with exceptionally unique Insider Experiences, the InterContinental David Tel Aviv is dedicated to assisting guests in creating memories and experiences of a lifetime.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have one of the best jobs in the world. Each morning I wake with the goal, and ability, to put smiles on the faces of our guests and staff. I keep my mornings open every morning to be able to have “Espresso” meetings with different members of our staff where we can discuss whatever they would like to over a 15 minute or so cup of espresso. This allows me to hear their thoughts, feedback, ideas and feelings, ensuring that they feel important, recognized and valued. This in turn inspires them, making our guest the ultimate winners.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became General Manager"

You Don’t always need to be right but aim to take the smart decisionsBecause in the end, the guest is always right and our aim is to ensure that everyone’s expectations are not only met, but exceeded. Rocky once told me: “It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done!”Israel is a nation of resilience, and our team very much represents that resilience. Not too long ago, Tel Aviv was the landing place for some of the rockets from Gaza. Our staff performed admirably during that period insuring that our guests were safe and as comfortable as possible during this period, and their demeanor not only made guest more at ease but very much resulted in a lot of returning business. Bring your personal values to work and turn to them when in doubt before a difficult decisionFor me, one of my core values has always been to find innovative solutions to the common problems instead of just living by the creed “I’m not the first to live through this, and I won’t be the last.” One of these issues is the preparation of such a large property for a busy tourism season. With that in mind we found a start-up that was working on a robot to that will help us to clean the hallways and we invested in it. Before long, we will have the solution to an issue that hoteliers for hundreds of years have been suffering through! Whenever you meet someone make sure to contribute something to improve their day.As most of my staff and regular customers might know, I carry a small diary where I keep some short quotes from things I read and things I hear around the hotel which might help inspire my team or improve the travels of our guests.Another example is not too long ago our hotel had the opportunity to host the mayors of London and Chicago on different occasions. When I had learned that I shared a similar passion for bicycling with both, I was able to take time to show them both the beautiful city I call my home—on a bike of course! In a difficult situation if you can change it then why worry if you cannot then why worry!Some things we have the power to change, and those we can, obviously we should. But those we don’t have the power to change we shouldn’t dwell on.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?