5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Paul Schmidt founder of Passive Income Plus

“Don’t just set business goals but set enjoyment goals as well. All work and no play is dull. Even though I enjoy business its necessary to take time to laugh and just enjoy life.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Paul Schmidt founder of Passive Income Plus.Biz. Paul has been in the natural wellness business for 20+ years helping individuals achieve optimal health through nutrition and technology. He found while most people wanted to be healthy, they often didn’t have the resources to afford healing technologies. When he discovered income opportunities with high yields, he turned his focus on helping others achieve true wealth so that they could be able to make healthy choices.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I’ve been researching technologies for the past two decades that improve and maximize health. Such as water ionizers, infrared heat, biomodular, whole body vibration, to name a few for many years with good success. Phil, has hepatitis C which leads to liver damage and failure. I shared ionized water from a Enagic SD501 with Phil for months and his liver test result improved each month. But Phil was not able to purchase an Enagic SD501. Then I discovered high yield Bitcoin opportunities I thought this would be an excellent way to help people like Phil could afford healing technologies.

Yitzi: Can you tell me about the most interesting projects you are working on?

I have discovered several interesting cryptocurrency opportunities yielding from 1% to 4.5% daily. This was very exciting, for one example, a $60 investment can grow to $5,000 in less than 4 years. So there really is no reason for anyone not to be able to afford life saving technologies.

Yitzi: Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

I truly admire Les Brown the motivation speaker. Here is a man who literally went from being label mentally challenged in elementary school to being an icon in his field. One of my favorite quotes from Les is “Other people’s opinion of you does not have to become your reality.”

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’ve been able to share my earnings with others at various levels. Whether it seed money to help someone get started in a business of their own or providing money to charity. I enjoy sharing with a small business owner how to have long term stable monthly income. For some small businesses this is the difference between making payroll or not.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

1 Inspire People

Each of us have to the ability to inspire other people to help become the person they want to be. So many people are afraid of success, while they desire to have more and enjoy life to its fullest, they just don’t believe in themselves. Sometime people just want someone to believe in them. People don’t care about how much you know until they know care. I found that building personal relationships builds business relationships.

2 Win-Win

I wish somebody had told me that business to be a win-win game. So much of my time was focused on going to get the client and making the sale. When you don’t play a win-win game, a win for you, a win for the client, a win for the company you’re with, or a win for the company you started, then what happens is you actually lose your power. I wish somebody told me that when I first got started in business. For me, it was all about the goal and going after the goal. It’s really not all about that, it’s about a win-win for everybody involved. That’s number one that would’ve changed the game for me.

3 Personal fulfillment

Running your own online business can be a very rewarding and gratifying experience. No matter how big or how small your idea is, by doing something you’re passionate about, your journey to success can be much easier and fulfilling. I’ve learn that success is not about money, but the number of people whose lives that I have impacted in a positive way. There is nothing like the feeling when you’ve helped someone achieve their goals and you get recognition for that success.

4 Get Help

Your success (financial stability) will come from expertly running your business. When staring up you have limited resources AKA money, you try to do everything yourself. Hiring the right professionals or getting the right tools is important. Software tools for accounting and apps that track my mileage are essential to running a business. Just recently I started using a mileage tracking app, which is so much easier than writing down every trip.

5 Laugh and Enjoy More