5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: With Tami Halton Pardee

I had the pleasure to interview Tami Halton Pardee. Tami’s expertise in Southern California real estate and entrepreneurship is unrivaled. As owner and principal broker of HaltonPardee + Partners, Tami is the #1 agent in Los Angeles and the company is the #1 brokerage on the Westside. Responsible for selling over $2 billion worth of residential and commercial properties since beginning in 2005, Tami has built a new model for real estate to better serve clients. In recognition of her work as both an entrepreneur as well as her focus on charity, Good Housekeeping presented Tami the 2016 Awesome Women Award, plus she received a nomination by the Los Angeles Business Journal for Philanthropist of the Year in 2016. Other recent recognitions include: · Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Los Angeles’ 500 Most Influential People” and inclusion on “Top 100 Women-Owned Businesses” · The Hollywood Reporter’s list of Top Realtors for 2015, 2016 and 2017. Although Tami has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), she continues to drive toward the values and goals that allow her to help others. Tami is a dedicated philanthropist with her company's Life Changer Program. Through every home sale and purchase, Halton Pardee + Partners donates 10 percent net proceeds to a local charity. The company has partnerships with Teen Project, Harvest Home, the LAPD Homeless Task Force and the Venice Community Housing Corporation.

What is your "backstory"?

I am a single mom raising four kids. I was raised in Oregon and my mom and my dad were farmers. I moved to Los Angeles in 1993, and worked as a cleaning lady and moved up from there.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

I most admire my brother, Travis. He is a fearless leader, he is compassionate and funny, and he really cares deeply about each person that works for him.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’ve definitely used my success to bring goodness to the world through my Life Change Warrior program. We go in and help men and women in need really star in the life that they love through a five-week program, and then we fund their dreams. It’s like Make a Wish, but for men and women in need!

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. You need to do the things that scare you the most first in the day. If I have a stressful call to make, I make that my first call of the day. An example would be if someone is going to being really disappointed about their house falling out of escrow, that call would need to be dealt with first thing. Otherwise, I worry about it the whole day and it’s difficult to get anything else done.

2. There’s going to be ups and downs in business – but it’s the journey and enjoy it, and try to laugh as much as you can through it. I find myself, several times this has happened actually, when something is really bad I’ll sit and think it’s just the journey and it will be over by tomorrow morning. Don’t let everything keep getting you down. It’s a journey of lots of ups and downs.

3. Always sleep on any major decisions. You do not want to make decisions on whim! As much as you can, sleep on it. My mom always said to me “The sun always rises and so do you.” That means that sometimes you’re going to get knocked down, but just come back in the morning and realize that you’re always going to rise and KNOW that about yourself. If you know that about yourself, you will always rise again – and you’ll rise even quicker.

4. Dress the part. If I’m going and meeting someone older, I dress conservatively. And if I’m going to meet a rock star, I dress like a rock star. It’s about relating and meeting people where they are at.