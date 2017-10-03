5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: With Tamara Tunie, of NBC's Law & Order

“Your Car Goes Where the Eyes Go: Basically, this means that the direction you are focused on is the direction you will go. If you have a positive mentality, there will be positive results.”

I had the pleasure to interview Tamara Tunie. Tamara is an American film, stage, and television actress, director, and producer. She is best known for her portrayal of attorney Jessica Griffin on the CBS soap opera As the World Turns, and medical examiner Melinda Warner on the NBC police drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. From 2000 to 2007 (and again briefly in 2009 and 2010), she appeared on both series simultaneously. Tunie has also appeared in film, most notably playing the key supporting role of Margaret Thomason in the 2012 film Flight.

Yitzi: Thank you so much for joining us. What is your "backstory"?

I was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, at the age of 3 moved with my family to Homestead, Pa, graduated Steel Valley High school, and then attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where I received a BFA in Musical Theatre. Throughout my career, I’ve worked across nearly every vertical of the entertainment industry. I’ve had the pleasure of working in film, theatre, and television as an actor, producer, and director. Some of my most well-known work includes my roles in As the World Turns and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your acting career?

Years ago, I was performing in Julius Caesar on Broadway with Denzel Washington. My schedule was insane at this point. After the performance, I had to make a Law and Order shoot. I was picked up from the theatre at 10:30pm, and was taken to the location until 3am. Then I had to be on set for As the World Turns from 7:30am-12pm. As soon as that wrapped, I had to return to theatre for the matinee AND evening performances of Julius Caesar. Essentially, I did four performances in 24 hours. It was that day that I officially FELT I was TRULY a “New York Actor.”

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Currently, I am working on a contemporary thriller out of London that Hugo Blick is directing.

I’m also working on an animated feature called Jazzland. We are turning this animated series into a real-life theatrical version, geared toward engaging kids and teens.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

There are so many! Two that come to mind include:

Lena Horne: Lena Horne’s The Lady and Her Music was my first Broadway show, and Lena was an unparalleled inspiration for me as a young performer. She is the premiere example of grace, strength, humor and discipline.

President Obama: I had the privilege of meeting Barack Obama long before he was President. When I met him, he told me that I was one of his favorite actresses. That was truly a surreal moment and something I’ll never forget.

Yitzi: Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I’ve taken a lot of inspiration from figures throughout history. Some include:

Madam C. J. Walker – As a pioneer female African American activist, she was a true trailblazer and inspiration to me.

Paul Revere Williams- In many ways he is the architect of Hollywood and help to build LA. He was the first African American to become a member of the American Institute of Architects and is an example of perseverance and triumph. He had to learn to draw upside down because he wasn’t allowed to sit next to his white clients.

Josephine Baker-She rose above oppression and forged her own path at a time when women of color didn’t have opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Yitzi: Who do you aspire to be like one day?

My mother, Evelyn Hawkins Tunie. Although she isn’t “famous,” she is in my family. Her ability to love and her generosity is endless.

Yitzi: How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I try to use my platform to advocate for various causes that are important to me. I’m the Chair Emerita of Figure Skating in Harlem, an organization that supports academic excellence, leadership and self-esteem for young girls in the Harlem community, and Chairperson of Harlem Stage, the premiere performing arts center in Harlem, whose mission is to ensure that the voices of artists of color continue to be a part of the cultural landscape of New York and beyond.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1) Challenges Make You Stronger: At times in my career things have gotten so overwhelming, but I wish I recognized in those moments that all the hardships and challenges would ultimately make me a better professional and person.

2) The Heart Will Heal: Life is full of heartbreak, and I’ve had my fair share, but you need to keep pressing forward. In some low moments, it might seem like things won’t get better, but if your strong and persistent they will.

3) Audition Yourself: In my early years when going to an audition I would always worry about what the people on the other side of the table thought. What I learned is that all you need to focus on is being yourself and giving all you can to your role.

4) Your Car Goes Where the Eyes Go: Basically, this means that the direction you are focused on is the direction you will go. If you have a positive mentality, there will be positive results.

5) Learn the Business of Entertainment: Coming out of college I knew nothing about finances and didn’t properly understand the importance of being involved with my money. In 2012 my long-time business manager was convicted of stealing over a million dollars from me. It was an extremely difficult moment, and made me recognize just how critical it is to properly vet anyone who handles your money and have a trusted team of advisors around you. It’s why I now serve as a consultant to Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment, helping to educate emerging entertainers on being financial savvy. This is especially important for women of color who already face financial challenges working in this industry.

