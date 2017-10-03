5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Stan Steinreich, President & CEO of Steinreich Communications

When you think about going into business, of course you think about success. However, when we help clients achieve their goals and employees maximize and exceed their potential, there is nothing sweeter for us.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Stan Steinreich, President & CEO of Steinreich Communications, one of the nation’s fastest growing, full-service public relations firms with offices in New York, Washington, Los Angeles, High Point, London, Frankfurt and Tel Aviv. Steinreich Communications represents some of the world’s leading corporations and consumer brands.

So, what is your backstory? What inspired you?

As a former journalist, I was always surprised at how difficult it was for corporations and not-for-profits to communicate a succinct and powerful message to reach their target audiences. I thought that by leveraging my experience as a reporter and editor, that I could help them to share their stories, messages and products with their audience.

What is the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

We had a client whose last name was Madonna. I was trying to arrange media for them in Vienna, Austria and I had been leaving messages for reporters on voicemail. One called our office and asked our receptionist when Madonna was coming to Vienna. She announced it over our intercom and before you knew it I had a line outside my office doors asking if we were representing Madonna (the entertainer).

So, what exactly does your company do?

We are the 46th largest public relations firm in the United States and 60th in the world. We have nine offices and 66 professionals focusing on delivering tangible media results for our clients. Using our skills as practitioners, we share our clients messaging with their markets helping to move the needle and provide the results they were hoping their program would achieve.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We have been and are privileged to have helped some hunger and poverty relief organizations, and not-for-profits who help the arts raise funds and awareness to help people in need. On the corporate side, many of our clients are incredibly charitable and we have been able to support their efforts when earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes and even tsunamis gave them the opportunity to provide products to help those in need. When the hurricanes hit Haiti a few years back, we even sent a staffer to do social media on the ground as one of our clients provided more than 3,000 mattresses to families in need.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO” and why?

You Might be a Creative, But Having a Degree in Finance Helps.Though in industries like ours, top notch creative minds are necessary for success, personally paying attention to the money –revenue and expense, is important, even if you have a good financial team. Psychology 101.Leaders of smaller and mid-size companies need to equip themselves with the patience and skills for dealing with all the personal, inter-personal and communal needs of a company of their size. How rewarding it can be.When you think about going into business, of course you think about success. However, when we help clients achieve their goals and employees maximize and exceed their potential, there is nothing sweeter for us. Listening is the most important skill you can use.Whether you are a great strategist, writer or mentor, your most important skill is listening you’re your clients, your employees and the media. You can learn so much if you focus and listen. Guard your time with your family.I travel 400,000 miles a year and am on the road as much as 150 nights a year. Guard and defend every minute you can with your spouse and children.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this.