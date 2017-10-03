5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Dr. Tischler Founder of Teeth Tomorrow

“Marketing techniques work differently for various areas of the country- What works in upstate New York may not be effective in Dallas, Texas. We have learned to be more varied with the services we offer.”

I had the pleasure to interview Michael Tischler, DDS. Michael is an internationally recognized author, lecturer and leader in the field of implant dentistry. In 2016, Dr. Tischler started the Teeth Tomorrow franchise network to share his protocols for replacing failing and missing teeth with a zirconia implant bridge with dentists from around the US. The documented success of this technique is substantially higher than other previous full arch tooth replacement options allowing many people to receive ideal outcomes.

The backstory is that the Teeth Tomorrow franchise was created out of necessity. As a clinician I saw the shortcomings of the previous options to replace a person’s failing or missing teeth with dental implants, and created protocols around a proven zirconia bridge option that now has a proven 99% success rate over the past 5 years. According to the CDC 22% of US adults over the age of 65 have no teeth. After proving this success in my private practice, I put the clinical and marketing steps together as a franchise opportunity for dentists in the US. Less than 12 months since starting, we have 37 locations across the US. Mark Seibert, author of the best-selling book “Franchise your business” and CEO of i Franchise said, “This is the fastest growing healthcare franchise I have seen in 2 decades.” Now with the infrastructure of Teeth Tomorrow, many patients can be helped and have their lives changed. There are 75 million baby boomers with dental work that either needs replacing, or that already have an implant supported tooth replacement. With the high success of the Teeth Tomorrow implant bridge, there is now a valid tooth replacement option for these people that puts the concept of total tooth replacement as a realistic alternative to dentures and dental work that might not last a long time. Many baby boomers are on medications that dry out their mouth causing decay of bridges crowns and teeth. Dental implants are not susceptible to decay and therefore offer a great alternative for these people. The days of having to wear a denture like our parents are gone, as dentures cause reduced chewing capacity, a reduced taste perception and speech inhibition. I truly realized how much this is a problem for seniors after I replaced many of my parent’s teeth with dental implants. I realized that if I were not their son and a dentist, they may not have been able to afford this treatment and they would be in dentures. Through raising the awareness of this late life expense for many people, better financial planning can be made earlier in life for people. I am in the process of writing a book called “The turning point for baby boomers” that explores this reality and explains the options available.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company?

The most interesting that has happened is a dental professor, Dr. Bidra, saw what we were doing and asked if he could do a study on the zirconia bridge cases from my dental laboratory. That data led to an article in the Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry in August 2017 that showed we had a 99% success rate with over 2000 arches of this product. This is the largest published full arch zircoinia implant study in the world. That data is substantially higher than other options such as acrylic bridges that chip and wear. It was intersecting to see 5 years of work laid out in an article showing such high success. This has gotten a lot of attention and respect in the industry.

So what does your company do?

Teeth Tomorrow offers exclusive territories to advanced implant dentists in the US. These territories are limited to 250 locations of around 1-1.5 million people each. We supply all marketing material, training, and laboratory support to these doctors to brand and provide the Teeth Tomorrow protocol. Tischler Dental Laboratory provides the final zirconia bridge. The type of zirconia we use is called Prettau from a company called Zirkonzahn from Italy.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We have! We are helping so many people live a better life through having stable esthetic teeth with the highest success rate seen in dental industry. People can chew better to obtain better nutrition, and they can have better self-esteem as they live their life in middle and later years. This improves people’s lives on many levels.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched My Start-Up" and why.

1. Brands take time. Even though we have had a meteoric first year, I see how introducing a new brand takes time to infiltrate a market.

2. Marketing techniques work differently for various areas of the country- What works in upstate New York may not be effective in Dallas, Texas. We have learned to be more varied with the services we offer.

3. Create lower expectations for the first year for the franchisee. We learned that for a dental practice to take on a new advanced treatment protocol, it takes time for the doctor and office to incorporate the principles. It also takes a while for the branding to kick in.

4. Have funds available for unexpected startup costs. As we launched there were unforeseen costs that were not anticipated. You don’t know things until like Jack Canfield says you “lean in” and do it. Fortunately for us we were able to come up with the fund, and this did not create a problem for Teeth Tomorrow.

5. Make minor corrections as you go. When you are doing a “Blue Ocean Strategy” there are uncharted waters. Be ready to make small changes as you see needed. You can’t be rigid in a dynamic situation.

