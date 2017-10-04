5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Thais Marin Founder of apArt

“Once I heard Diane Von Fursterberg say “Generosity is the best business, if you do it, they all come back to you”. Everything that I heard that day from her was so fitting for me and the path that I was driving apArt into. I felt great and all the work we were doing stands for the artists, to help them to begin their career, assisting them from scratch to release and then we let them free to start their own path.”

I had the pleasure to interview Thais Marin, Founder of apArt. apArt Private Gallery was inspired by Christian Boros, a German communications entrepreneur who transformed a former WWII bunker in Berlin in an art gallery and home. With the same concept in mind apArt Private Gallery has created a space for upcoming artists, and expose art to the general public giving them an opportunity to enjoy artwork, buy it and become collectors. In less than 3 years they have sold over 350 pieces of art that has driven them to global success. In addition apArt is the 2nd highest rate art gallery in Brazil and is known for its iconic blue doors, a hand sculpted and painted door from Italy. apArt’s first New York solo exhibition by Marcello Serpa is coming October 5 at their UES location. Brazilian Recording artist Maria Gadú will be giving a special performance.

Thank you so much for being with us! What is your "backstory"?

apArt started because my husband, Leo Macias, CCO of DDB Colombia, is an artist and creative in the advertising industry and I felt it was necessary to have a space to share his artwork. We decided to buy a bigger apartment to build an art studio inside it. When we traveled to Berlin and discovered the way Christian Boros received people in his own home to see his art pieces, we got the insight that was what apArt would be.We would not only have an art studio, but instead, build an art gallery inside the apartment and receive people to see the art exhibitions.

I find that one of our biggest successes was when we were able to see attendees overwhelmed with happiness to be invited to a private residence to see art, with an art gallery inside it. Another success was with the artists, they felt and continue to feel joy in having this opportunity that they never imagined they would have. Even some artists who are famous in the advertising market are ecstatic to have their first art exhibition. Another service that we brought to Brazil was art rental, everyone was very curious about being able to rent art, and to our surprise, we’re the first gallery to bring this to Brazil, it’s been a tremendous success.

With success come challenges and one of our biggest challenge is transforming new buyers into future collectors. We want to introduce the public to appreciate art to the level that they become a collector. We also wish we could have enough space on our calendar for all artists that deserve to have their work exposed.

We believe the reason why apArt is sought after is because we’re doing business with generosity, we’re giving people a way to see art and experience it in an unconventional way. We’re giving them an opportunity to buy their first piece and for the artist we offer the opportunity to sell their first piece.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

At apArt opening events we have a lot of fun. The nature of the exhibitions with emerging artists includes a fun host. For example, we did a show called “Other Color” where we showed photographs in black and white. The curator wanted to show that life can be beautiful in B&W, the emerging artist that was hosting played Charlie Chaplin and we didn’t think about how playful it could be and he was able to bring the exhibition’s mood to another level. This was one of the concepts that reinforced apArt’s philosophy, an unconventional way of experiencing art.

So what exactly does your company do?

apArt does art exhibitions where we launch emerging artists including singers, writers and actors in Sao Paulo, New York and Bogota. We always seek to be a trendsetter to show and experience art in unconventional new way.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I really like this question. Once I heard Diane Von Fursterberg say “Generosity is the best business, if you do it, they all come back to you”. Everything that I heard that day from her was so fitting for me and the path that I was driving apArt into. I felt great and all the work we were doing stands for the artists, to help them to begin their career, assisting them from scratch to release and then we let them free to start their own path. We never abandon our artists though, we follow them and keep selling their art as much as we can, we become their biggest fans.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

Be more prepared for the growth – when we started the business it’s suppose to be small scale and now it’s taking other proportions. Have the right people by our side from the beginning – in the beginning I let more people get in the circle, now I get to know them and let only people that really believe in the idea of apArt to became part of the team. Be yourself – don’t believe in people that put you down and think that your business is not going to happen. Our business is very different because it happens inside a private apartment and people judged that we were going to have legal problems, we never did. Our neighbors love the concept and always want to be invited to the shows. Let the business flow – don’t worry too much, let it find its own path and it will surprise you, be ready to embrace it. One day I received the proposal to have the singer “Seu Jorge” playing in one of my exhibitions, I couldn’t believe that I got this gift to have this private show in my own home. After Diane’s words I understood why: I was giving the opportunity for an artist first exhibition who is now becoming very well known with this art and I don’t receive any penny with that, I just receive gratefulness from him and it makes me happy. If you find a good and unique idea to implement, take it right away, don’t wait too much and take it to another level – One day we were in San Francisco for vacation and Airbnb cancelled our apartment at the last minute, so we went to craig’s list and were robbed. Than we had to stay in a hotel, that wasn’t our plan, but the hotel had a gallery that allowed you to rent art. This was when we were able to bring this to Brazil and it’s a huge success that apARt has implemented.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this.