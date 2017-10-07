5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: with Youtube Sensation "Poppy"

“I wish someone would've told me how much I would love my fans.”

I had the pleasure to interview “Poppy”. In the year 2014 a small doll like creature emerged from Youtube.com. Is she a human? Android? Cross breed? Will we ever know? Thanks to her video titled "I'M POPPY” (that has now been viewed over 11 million times) we know one thing is for sure, She’s Poppy! With several hundred videos under her belt (this year) and hundreds of millions of views on YouTube, Poppy prepares to release her debut album on October 6, 2017. If the internet Gods have blessed you with Poppy’s presence, you have probably felt like you were transported into another dimension or perhaps another state of mind? Directed by Titanic Sinclair, Poppy’s videos are a daily morphine drip for a social media addicted generation. Who knew watching a small blonde girl recite the obvious, question existence, or just eat something could make you feel so perplexed. Wired Magazine says “The magic of Poppy is that, to understand Poppy, you have to keep watching Poppy. And soon you find yourself watching her everywhere: YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat. Before long, you’re swimming in a sea of Poppy. The water is cool and pink but eventually you wonder if Titanic will start turning up the heat and that, before you know it, you’ll be boiled alive or choke on the Pepto-Bismol taste and drown. You dive deeper anyway."

Thank you so much for joining us Poppy. What is your "backstory"?

This is a video that answers your question, Yitzi.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your music career?

I got to meet Selena Gomez at a Hollywood party. She is a famous person and I like her because she likes me too. We laughed together, it was funny.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I made a new album in Japan. When you make an album you write songs and it is exciting.

Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Katy Perry wanted to Facetime me.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Nikola Tesla born 10 July 1856 because he contributed to the design of the modern electricity supply system. That is very inspiring to me.

Who do you aspire to be like one day?

I aspire to be Poppy because everybody wants to be Poppy

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

By making videos and uploading them to Youtube.com I am doing my part. I am making a difference. As a celebrity it is my duty to make a difference on the planet.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

I have 3 things.

I wish they told me how fun being famous is. I wish someone would've told me how much I would love my fans. I wish someone would've told me how beautiful Hollywood is.

