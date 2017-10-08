5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Gail Becker - Founder and CEO of CAULIPOWER

Remember, David Can Win Too! – When I began the journey, the size of the industry I was up against was daunting. I thought I needed to pretend to be bigger than I was in order to compete. What I ultimately learned was that there are lots of people I have met along the way who like the underdog’s story and will cheer you on. Never be afraid to bet on yourself. If you don’t, no one else will.

I had the great pleasure to interview Gail Becker. Gail began her career as a broadcast journalist, worked in politics/government and spent many years as a senior executive in corporate America. The passing of her father led her to follow in his entrepreneurial footsteps. As a mother of two sons with Celiac disease, she grew frustrated with the gluten-free industry and decided to do something about it. At Edelman, Gail served as President of Strategic Partnerships and Global Integration. She began as GM of the LA office, which she grew to the market's largest, served as Western Region President and as Chair of Canada & Latin America, whee she tripled revenue. Gail served as Chair of Edelman’s Global Women’s Executive Network (GWEN), overseeing the company’s effort to increase the number of women at the senior-most levels of the firm. Her blog, “Yes, I Can Walk in These,” can be viewed on Edelman.com archives and on HuffPo, LinkedIn. Prior, Gail served as VP of communications at Warner Home Entertainment, where she spearheaded the global public relations launch of the DVD format on behalf of Warner Bros. and Time Warner, leaders in development of the technology. Gail also worked as a political appointment at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services during the first Clinton Administration and served as a member of the national press staff and as the primary on-site satellite producer for candidates Clinton and Gore during their ’92 presidential campaign. Gail began her career as an on-air broadcast journalist in local news and correspondent in Washington, D.C., covering Capitol Hill and the White House. Gail also directed an award-winning short documentary film. “A Journey with Purpose,” follows her nine-year old son’s trip to Auschwitz with his grandfather, who was a prisoner there for four years. Today, the film is in the Facing History library, a non-profit nurturing democracy through education.Gail is on the board of the Friends of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation.

Thank you so much for joining us! What is your "backstory"?

I began my career as a broadcast journalist, later worked in politics and government and, most recently, apent many years as as a senior executive in corporate America.

Everything changed when my dad passed away. He had come to this country with nothing and left with everything including a small business of his own. Losing someone close forces you to acknowledge life’s brevity and serves as a relentless reminder that, in the time you have left, you better do something worthwhile…or at least have one hell of a time trying.

Little did I know that I would find the inspiration to do precisely that right in my own home. After my sons were both diagnosed with Celiac disease at a young age, I began to notice that gluten-free foods were filled with more fat, sugar, salt and calories and contained less nutrients.

Ultimately, I stumbled on to the cauliflower craze like everybody else and made my first cauliflower pizza crust. While the end product was fairly good, the process was horrible. It took this working mom about 90 minutes just to make a pizza crust. I knew there had to be an easier way to have access to healthier options.

So I left the sensibility of my hard-won career to begin CAULIPOWER, following in the entrepreneurial footsteps of my dad, whom I know is cheering me on from above.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

Beginning at age 5, I rang the cash register in my dad’s store every weekend, earning $20 plus lunch. It was a wonderful seat from which to observe him build relationships with customers. One day, a diabetic man walked in and began having a violent seizure. My dad remained calm as he grabbed a box of chocolates, ripped them open and calmly fed it to him, staying with him until he was stable. The customer tried to pay him for the chocolates, but my dad refused as he helped him regain composure. Be human first, he taught me. Business and loyalty will follow. I believe there is no greater measure of success in business than having the ability to help others.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My mission for CAULIPOWER is to advocate for accessible nutrition. In doing so, CAULIPOWER proudly supports OneSun and the fight against childhood obesity by contributing a portion of sales to the creation of vegetable gardens at underserved schools throughout the country. These gardens become real-life learning laboratories for students to learn what it means to be healthy.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. “No One Cares As Much As You Do” – When you’re in it money, body and soul, it’s no wonder that you will care more than anyone else, but it’s a tough lesson when so much is on the line. It can be incredibly frustrating to see the pace at which others move when your dreams and dollars are on the line. I have learned patience and tried to give people a reason to care through building personal relatonships and sharing the company’s story.

2 “Execution Is a Strategy” - Lots of people will have good ideas, but it’s only the ideas that actually come to fruitiion that build a business. Sure, another company could have the same idea as you, but if you’re the one to execute upon it or the one to execute upon it better, you’ll win. In other words, don’t let potential competition scare you; just let it motivate you.

3. “Say Yes…And Often’ - The market will generously offer guidance on your direction so don’t be so cemented to your ideas that you’re not open to shifiting slightly. A start-up’s greatest strength against a big company is it’s malleability and ability to change course. Use it as a weapon!

4. “But, Sometimes You Gotta Say No” – There is probably nothing more heartwrenching for an entrepreneur than to turn down business, but it’s a necessary evil as you are building your reputation. You only get one chance to leave a first impression so better to wait, give yourself time to build – and test – and then let it be an impressive one.