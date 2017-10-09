5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started: Beck Bamberger Founder of BAM Communications

Make it a practice to be uncomfortable: For more than two years now, I’ve sought out and done uncomfortable experiences which have included living homeless, wearing a burqa for a day, performing as a drag queen, and a few dozen more. If you want to be invincible, truly an undefeatable force, get out and practice being absurdly uncomfortable. Experiencing extreme uncomfortable situations makes life and your business a piece of cake. I promise.

I had the pleasure to interview my friend Beck Bamberger. Beck founded BAM Communications, a tech PR firm, in 2008. Today, the bi-coastal team of about 30 employees represents barrier breaking brands that drive innovation in AI, VR, health tech, edtech, and more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I graduated in a very quick two years from UCLA, hopped into my MBA program as the youngest graduate student at the University of Pittsburgh, and then came back to San Diego just as I turned 21 to start my career in TV. I couldn’t stand network news, and I quickly learned that at an NBC affiliate. I was fired for my “out of the box thinking”, and hosted and produced an entrepreneur TV show which I won an Emmy for soon after. Then I started BAM Communications, and I’m still in love with story-telling to this day.

Which person or which company do you most admire and why?

It’d be easy to say a leader or brand I personally have no connection to, but instead, I’m going with Christina Sass, co-founder of Andela. I’ve known Christina for a few years now, and I’ve seen her grow Andela to a global force with hundreds of developers and teams across Africa and a headquarters in the New York City. Andela knows that intellect is evenly distributed around the world and has reinvigorated the apprenticeship model in English speaking African nations. The best and brightest talent in places such as Kenya and Nigeria can be paid to learn coding and then have jobs with leading global tech brands immediately after completing their apprenticeships. This model solves many things including removing the gap between bright talent in emerging markets that couldn’t previously gain the skills to work for global companies. Go Christina! I’ve seen first-hand how she and her team works so hard, and it is paying off on a global level.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why.

1) There is no end to issues, and that’s okay. I sometimes hear entrepreneurs say things such as, “Oh, once I have this person hired, this much more money, and this process in place, it will be so much easier!” This is perhaps the greatest fallacy a founder can believe. There will always be issues, challenges or problems to solve. Always. You’re lying to yourself if you believe your company doesn’t have any issues. We have a running, public list of all of our issues at BAM, and we collectively monitor and review the issues. Issues shouldn’t be considered a “bad” part of your business. Having issues means you’re evolving and progressing.

2) Decide the game you’re playing and how to “win” the game. A few years ago, I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my first company, BAM Communications. Only when I clearly outlined the ultimate goal (an acquisition) and by WHEN to do so, did BAM suddenly become an intriguing, fun, and intoxicating game. I’m competitive like most founders, and a game to win is motivating. Having a defined “game” and how to “win” it keeps you focused. Too many founders can get distracted by “shiny stuff.” Imagine a tennis pro suddenly dropping her racket in the middle of a set to run over to the basketball court to try for a three pointer. That sounds ridiculous, but that’s how some founders can seem when they aren’t focused.

3) Having employees is the best and worst thing about business, usually at the same time. I imagine this is what parents think of their children. (I don’t have any, so I’m using secondhand stories.) One morning you’re thrilled at how well one of your teams is doing, then a few hours later, your patience is really being tested at why one employee is being unyielding with someone while another employee can’t seem to get clear about something that’s been explained four times. The alternative, doing everything yourself, is not viable if you want to really do something of significance in the world. Thus, I have come to love this duality and accept that dealing with humans is tough. I made up a little poem which I’ve shared with entrepreneurs I mentor. Maybe I’ll get a cross-stitched pillow with this on it: Remember: It’s a joy to hire, a pain to fire, a delight to inspire, and a sure way to tire.

4) Pay attention to context and content. This is a big one, a lesson that took years for me to deeply get, thanks to my business coach. Content is the “what,” and context is the “how” of a situation. Conscious leaders spend a lot of time focusing on the context, which is HOW a conversation is unfolding, no matter the content such as increasing revenue or an employee’s improvement plan. The leader focused on context has a “by me” attitude, choosing to frame the content in a way that showcases openness, listening, and curiosity. The team members focused on content usually have a “to me” attitude, choosing to frame the content in a way that be defensive, ego based, blaming, and so on. Leaders need to stop “to me” framing head on and orient people to a “by me” context. Otherwise, you’ll be going round and round and accomplish nothing. A context I’ve held for the last two years is, “Nothing bothers me.” That’s a strong one, and man, does it work.

5) Make it a practice to be uncomfortable: For more than two years now, I’ve sought out and done uncomfortable experiences which have included living homeless, wearing a burqa for a day, performing as a drag queen, being a nude model, and a few dozen more. I have a book coming out about this practice soon and now do talks about it. Building a business can be uncomfortable, but if you want to be invincible, truly an undefeatable force, get out and practice being absurdly uncomfortable. Experiencing extreme uncomfortable situations makes life and your business a piece of cake. I promise.

I have been blessed with the opportunity to interview and be in touch with some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, or I might be able to introduce you.