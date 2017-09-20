This article is contributed by TJ Nelson, founder of DominateDepression.com.

I spent 11 years combating a relentless depression that doctors considered treatable only through a regular prescription of anti-depressants. I was told I would have to take them for the rest of my life, like a diabetic takes insulin. Frustrated and desperate, I realized the severity of my situation when I started skydiving training. I realized after I landed from a big jump that would have been exhilarating to most people, I hadn’t enjoyed a second of it.

After a close friend of mine died, I made a deal with myself: I would try every approach out there to fix my depression, and if I was still depressed in one year, I'd kill myself.

With my life literally on the line, I learned everything I could about depression, and discarded everything I thought I knew about what it was and how it was caused. Although I have a degree in Psychology, I am not a doctor. Everything I’m sharing with you is what I’ve discovered through my own struggle with depression. At the end of the day, depression is actually a symptom, not a disease in and of itself.

Prescription antidepressants only address the symptoms of depression; they don’t address the underlying cause. I’m focusing on what you can address to discover why you might not have enough serotonin, before you make the decision to take antidepressants.

Here’s what I’ve learned:

1. Explore Your Gut Health

Yes, this is a trending topic in wellness circles today, but it’s for a good reason: 90 percent of the body’s serotonin is made in the digestive tract, not in your brain. As you can imagine, if you’re suffering from intestinal issues such as colitis, leaky gut, high stomach acidity, low stomach acidity, or small intestinal bacterial growth, you won’t be able to manage and assimilate the serotonin your body is making.

A good indicator that you might have latent gut issues is to experiment with eliminating gluten, dairy, corn, eggs, and sugar from your diet for at least two weeks, and slowly reintroducing them one at a time, to discover if you have any sensitivities or allergic reactions.

2. Adjust Your Diet

Different diets work for different people, and so this is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Generally, you’ll want to include enough healthy fats and proteins to support your brain chemistry, and limit your carbs to lower GI grains and vegetables. High GI carbs (processed breads, pastas, pastries, etc.) generate a lot of sugar in your system, which can irritate your gut lining and throw your emotional equilibrium for a loop.

3. Check Your Hormones

Hormones play a huge role in terms of mood, energy level, and overall health. If you’re suffering from depression, ask your doctor for a battery of tests to check your levels. Include a CBC test to check for anemia, testosterone levels, blood sugar, a comprehensive metabolic panel, Vitamin D levels, Thyroid health, your cholesterol standard, and a CRP test. These results can shed some light on the possible underlying issues that are creating your depression.

4. Genetics

Consider the possibility that your genes may be at fault. Some people carry a specific gene called the MTHFR gene, wherein your body has a hard time assimilating Folate and B12. This can easily be addressed by taking regular supplements of Methylated B12 and Folate in order to support the body’s natural needs and processes.

5. Lifestyle

Take a fearless look at your lifestyle choices and get clear with yourself about what choices you might be making that could be supporting your depression. For example, healthy nutrition, regular adequate sleep, and daily exercise go a long way to address the symptoms of depression.

Of course, when you’re suffering from depression, it can feel like a catch-22 to try to instill healthier habits and lean into the heavy weight of listless sadness, motivation, and a general feeling of blah. That's why some people use supplements like amino acids to help with the symptoms to give that small push. Progress is better than aiming for perfection. You need to just do the best you can and take any small step in the right direction that is possible.

If you were coughing because your house was on fire, would you only open the window to let out the smoke? Or would you put out the actual fire that is causing the smoke in the first place?

More often than not, just taking anti-depressants to address depression is like opening a window to let the smoke out.

Sure, you can breathe a little easier, but your house is still on fire. You haven't solved the actual cause of the smoke.

If you’re like me and you’ve been struggling with depression, recognize that for many, it’s merely a symptom of a deeper issue. Until that deeper issue is fixed, you may just be opening up windows to let the smoke out.