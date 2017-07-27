5 Things To Do In Bogota - Colombia

Gay couple Stefan and Sebastien spent several months in Colombia during their big trip around Latin America. They report to us their 5 highlights from the capital city of Bogota. You can read more from the boys in their gay guide to Bogota.

1. Party at Theatron: the largest gay club in Latin America

Ever been to a club with 8,000 other gay guys? Neither had we, until we went to Theatron club in Colombia’s capital city, Bogota. The gay scene here is all about this infamous mega club, which on a Saturday night becomes the largest in Latin America. It’s like no other place we’ve ever been to and certainly the largest gay club we’ve visited.

Theatron is split into 13 mini clubs, which are spread over 5 floors. Each one has its own theme, for example one room is devoted to 1980s hits, another to salsa music, there’s one which is men only, and more. Saturday is the best night to come when all rooms are open. The bonus is that the entry of 45,000 pesos ($15/£12) allows you to access all areas and includes open bar until 2am.

Stefan nursing a hangover after a night out partying at Bogota's infamous THEATRON club

2. Monserrate Mountain views at sunset

Monserrate mountain is considered sacred and is popular with pilgrims who come here to visit the white 17th century church at the top. It is located at an altitude of 3,172m (10,407 ft) with the best views of Bogota, especially at sunset.

You can reach the top of Monserrate Mountain by the funicular or cable car, which between them operate from 7am to midnight every day.

3. Street art walking tour in Candelaria

Thanks to Justin Bieber, street art became extremely popular in Bogota’s downtown neighbourhood - Candelaria. Before the Bieb visited, graffiti street art was illegal in the city. However, he made an impulsive stop to make one, which got a lot of attention - so much so, the city’s mayor made it legal and it has been celebrated ever since.

We recommend one of the many excellent “free” tours such as the Bogota Graffiti Tour as well as the walking/food tours offered by Beyond Colombia. They are run by local students and rely on tips to be paid.

Sebastien blending in with the street art in Bogota's Candelaria neighbourhood

4. Stay in a plush boutique hotel

Bogota has many luxurious boutique hotels in the high-end El Retiro neighbourhood. One of our favourites is the gorgeous Sofitel Bogota Victoria Regia, which is the sort of place you could imagine staying for your honeymoon.

We love the Sofitel because it’s located near the gay bars and clubs of Bogota in the Chapinero neighbourhood, as well as to some of our favourite restaurants in the city like Andres DC (Colombian food), Osaka (Japanese food) and Centrale Cevicheria (Peruvian food).

We also love the Sofitel’s beds - they’re famous for being the most comfortable hotel beds and we fully agree: it’s like melting into a cloud, which you never want to leave!

5. Adventure in the countryside

Bogota is nestled within the Colombian Andes, surrounded by canyons, waterfalls and pretty stunning vistas, making it ideal adventure travellers. We did a day trip tour with GoBe, which included rafting on the Rio Negro, trekking and rappelling down a waterfall.

We loved rappelling the most. It was our first time and we were so scared at first, but after the first few steps you really get into it and you look and feel just like Spiderman. The rafting was another highlight and a fun group bonding experience - but be prepared to get soaking wet!

