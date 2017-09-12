5 Things To Say Instead Of "But"

The word “but” turns people off, it can hurt feelings, or simply come off wrong. Even if you don’t realize it, it can be perceived as a rejection, inside a rejection !

So, why not take the edge off of sentiments that are hard to say, and hard to hear? Training yourself to use alternate words to “but” will pay off in your personal relationships, and with colleagues and employees in your professional life.

Here are examples—used in sticky phrasing—for replacements to the word “but” as a conjunction (used to introduce something contrasting with what has already been mentioned):

#1 “YET”

I like you very much, but I’m not in love with you.

Try Instead

I like you very much, yet I’m not in love with you.

#2 “AT THE SAME TIME”

But that’s not our department’s responsibility.

Try Instead

At the same time that’s not our department’s responsibility.

#3 “STILL”

You look good in that dress, but there might be a better choice.

Try Instead

You look good in that dress, still there might be a better choice.

#4 Remove it rather than replace it, or if you’re typing—use “;”

I will try to get to it today, but I’m pressed for time.

Try Instead

I will try to get to it today; I’m pressed for time.

#5 “AND”

Your work is good, but I see opportunity for further growth.

Try Instead

Your work is good, and I see opportunity for further growth.