5 Things You Didn’t Know About DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled’s raw talent and passion for production have rocketed him into the limelight. He’s one of the hottest producers in the world right now, and everything he touches (almost) turns to gold. Celebs and artists are lining up to make music with him, and his iconic style seems to be addictive to the music listening masses. Previously he was an unknown (slightly comical) guy. But now he’s almost a household name.

You may think you know a thing or two about him, but we’re pretty sure you won’t know some of the things on this list.

Let’s get started.

Arab Attack

Believe it or not, DJ Khaled previously produced under the name Arab Attack. This unbelievable name was splashed on posters and billboards up and down the country (before he rose to the superstar levels of fame he enjoys today). Understandably he considered the name to be insensitive and offensive after the tragic events of September 11th and started going by the name DJ Khaled instead.

A Living Meme

DJ Khaled’s persona is larger than life. His flamboyant and almost humorous demeanor is bemusing, entertaining, and down right funny at times. DJ Khaled relishes the attention the way he behaves brings him. We highly doubt that what we see of him on screen is the way he acts in his day to day life (but we’d like to believe its true). Either way, his amazing and unmistakable persona has afforded him the title of “The Living Meme” thanks to the internet and the YouTube community picking up on it.

He’s Worked With LOTS Of People

DJ Khaled has been producing and DJing for many years. He’s not one of those fly by night producers that pop up with a hit song and ride the waves of success. His most recent collaboration is the amazing Wild Thoughts with Rhianna, but on the long hard road to the top he has built alliances and collaborated with many artists. Names like Lil Jon, Terror Squad, Fat Joe, Birdman, and Mavado have all worked with the larger than life producer.

He’s A Practicing Muslim

DJ Khaled has regularly commented on his faith and is a practicing Muslim. He has been quoted saying “I pray, like, a lot” which seems to suggest that his devotion to Islam is substantial. However conflictingly he has also been quoted as saying “I don’t have a religion, I have a life” but then said, “But my favorite book is the Quran”.

With alcohol consumption strictly against the rules in Islam, we’re unsure if DJ Khaled drinks or not. But considering the party lifestyle he lives, his devotion to his religion would be unquestionable if he was in fact teetotal.

Music Is In His Blood

DJ Khaled comes from a family with a musical background. From a young age, his ears were filled with the sounds of Arabic music played by his mother and father. Both his parents are keen musicians who reportedly still love to play. His interest in hip hop and rap started at a young age, and his musical parents nurtured and developed his passion…