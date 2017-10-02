5 Things You Should Know When Dating My Son With Autism

My son has this crooked little smile and this evening, it’s more crooked than normal. That made me smile. It was his first date. Most young men have their first date around 15 or 16. My son is 27 . . . and has autism.

This entire dating thing is new to us. It started with a video introduction to my book project about Autism, Dating, and Sex. I asked my son if he wanted a girlfriend and he eloquently responded, “If I had a chance.” You can view our video below.

What happened next completely caught me off-guard. I started receiving messages from friends who had daughters, or knew someone that they wanted to hook my son up with. I was almost jealous. My son had more dates lined up than I did!

I’ve been preparing for this day for a while now. We’ve had “The Talk,” without all the awkward-ness that I had with my mom. I led the discussion with topics like respect, boundaries and consent in a way that he could understand. I also know that he watches porn, so I explained what “real sex” is like. I’m sure there will be more questions, and I’m ready to answer them all.

I did want to take a moment to answer some questions for all the lovely ladies who have their eyes on my son.

If you met one person with autism, then you met one person with autism. My son has autism spectrum disorder. ASD includes a wide range of symptoms, skills, and levels of disability. Because of that range, no two persons on the spectrum are alike. They’re all unique, like fingerprints; He’s quirky. He’s probably going to laugh too loud, chew with his mouth open, and jump up and down when he sees his reflection in the mirror. He also doesn’t like flies, alarms or dogs. He is a gentleman. He’ll open doors for you, and laugh at all your jokes. Quon’s not ignoring you. If you ask him a question, one of three things happened. (1) He didn’t hear you. Please call his name and repeat yourself; (2) He didn’t understand you. Try using shorter sentences; or (3) He thought your question was dumb. He didn’t want to be bothered, or he didn’t want to hurt your feelings. Try talking about something else; You’ll be doing most of the talking. He has a difficult time with small talk, and filling up the silence with words. If y’all go on a dinner date, he’ll probably devour his food and forget you’re there. The best kind of date are movies or activity dates, like Dave & Busters or bowling; He will always have a sidekick. Quon is very independent, but he’ll always need some type of support. He doesn’t have a driver’s license, so he needs someone to drive him around. I volunteer myself. That way, I can keep my eyes on you two.