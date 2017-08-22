5 Things You Shouldn't Skimp on for Your Wedding

By now, you've likely seen countless advice on how to have a fabulous wedding on a budget. From creating bespoke DIY details yourself to hiring a "friendor" who can cut you a deal, there are many ways to save money on your big day.

However, there are some things that you just don't want to skimp on when it comes to the one of the most important days of your life. Here are the top five wedding aspects for which you want to focus on quality—not the bottom line.

Your wedding rings

For jewelry that you plan to wear all day, every day, for the rest of your life, it's important to invest in quality pieces that will stand the test of time. There's certainly nothing wrong with buying cheaper rings to wear when you're traveling or going to the gym, but don't skimp on the real thing. Find other ways to budget—for instance, with your wedding dress or suit, since these will only be worn once—and you won't regret putting some extra cash toward your baubles. After all, your rings symbolize your union and they could become passed-down family heirlooms one day.

Your photographer

It's tempting to enlist a friend or rely on your guests to take snapshots of your big day. But if you don't end up with quality pictures, you will for sure wish you'd invested the money on a professional. A photographer will make sure you get images of all the important moments and details without having to micromanage or worry. And that in itself makes hiring someone with a solid track record well worth it.

Your venue

Where you get married will be the backdrop to every memory of your big day. It's also usually the biggest wedding cost. To save money, some couples may consider getting hitched at home or at a cheaper venue they don't completely love. While these can be great budget-saving options, if you can put extra funds toward your venue—and skip doing unnecessary things like favors, programs and other details—you'll be happier in the end. The little details may be cute and fun but an amazing venue will have far more impact.

Your food

You don't have to serve the most expensive meal at your wedding, but your food needs to be good. Therefore, you don't want to cut corners when it comes to your caterer, bartender and the required staff who will ensure that everything goes smoothly. Hungry guests tend to be unhappy guests, so put a priority on food and drinks. This is an area in which you want both quality and quantity.

Your honeymoon

The honeymoon often takes a backseat to the wedding as just another vacation. Chances are, you and your partner have taken a number of trips together already, so what's one more, right? Wrong. Your honeymoon comes at a unique time in your lives where you're riding the high of just getting hitched and marks your first adventure as a married couple. You certainly don't need to stay in five-star hotels in order to have a quality honeymoon, but you should consider how you can make this vacation special by allocating the necessary funds to do so.