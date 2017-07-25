5 Tips For Better Masturbation. #GaySexAndTheCity

Like many other gay boys, I enjoyed watching Sex & The City. What I did not enjoy was the lack of sex tips actually applicable to myself and other gay men. So I decided to take things into my own hands.
And yes, that was a masturbation pun.
For the first episode in a four-part series called #GaySexAndTheCity, I sat down with a gaggle of gays to discuss self-pleasure and to share tips from a tantric coach.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS