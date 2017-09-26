5 Tips for Getting Organized When Depressed

I have been feeling the tug to share my personal experience with depression for quite a while.

Many people who know me, and listeners of my podcast, will likely be surprised that I’ve suffered from depression because I’m such an upbeat and positive person. Well, it surprised me too!

But depression can affect anyone. For some people it can run in the family. For others, as was the case with me, it was situational.

My depression story

My depression story started in 2005 – I’d been to 110 school and doctor’s appointments for my kids in 1 year and it started to take its toll on me. My doctor suggested antidepressants. I was surprised at the diagnosis, but gave them a try. However, on this occasion, they had such an adverse effect on me, I stopped taking them. I just couldn’t function properly.

I soldiered on but things started to get even tougher from 2006 onwards.

Family divorce, company bankruptcy, growing family needs, maxed out credit cards, and my father’s illness and sadly death in 2009 created a ticking time bomb inside me.

I tried to get everything back in order again later that year. The household really had fallen apart whiIe was caring for my father, which took me away from home a lot.

By fall 2010 everything became too much for me. I was working very long hours as a full-time teacher. I was stressed out - I cared too much about too many things and I had lost perspective. I realize now that I really wasn’t much fun to live with.

One day, while driving in my car the thought crossed my mind that if I drove into a wall and died, I’d be in a better place. I only had this thought once, but it was scary, and I realized that I needed to seek help.

I started taking a different antidepressant to the one I’d taken in 2005 and this time it worked. I was so laid back! I was no longer stressed. The things that I used to get wound up about didn’t wind me up anymore.

After around 4 months I was mentally in a much better place. I knew that my depression had been situational and so it was time to come off my antidepressants. It wasn’t easy but I managed it.

Soon after, in January 2012, I started Organize 365 and my professional organizer career began. You can hear more about the depression I faced in this podcast.

5 Tips for Getting Organized When Depressed

As a professional organizer I have a lot of experience in helping people who are depressed with getting organized. Having gone through depression myself I have complete empathy and understanding.

When I work with people with depression I take a very different approach. The pace slows down a lot.

Organization is mental as much as it’s physical. If you physically organize your space (or have a professional organizer organize your space for you), before you’re mentally ready – it’s highly likely that it won’t be long before you regress.

Here are 5 strategies that I used myself, and that I share with clients, to help deal with organization when you are depressed

1. Give yourself grace

Give yourself grace

I cannot even put into words how depression zapped me of every shred of energy to do ANYTHING. And the thought of tackling an organization project was SO overwhelming. My “will power” got up and went – AWAY!

Recongnize that how you are feeling is REAL. I believe you. Do what you can - when you can.

2. Get a friend to help you

Get a friends to help you

Another friend’s perspective, energy and motivation are contagious and can help you push through when you just want to watch TV. Used strategically, friends can help you get organized and stay functioning when your own initiative is low.

Over 50% of the Organize 365 clients call us in to help because they just can’t do the organizing themselves in their depressed state.

3. Pick ONE area and COMPLETE it before moving on no matter how long it takes

Pick one area and complete it before moving on

Slow and steady wins the race! Your home did not become unorganized overnight, and it won’t get organized overnight either. One step at a time.

Pick and area where you can get a quick win and start there:

· Your night stand

· Your dresser

· The car

· The master closet

The key is to MAINTAIN that area when you tackle area #2. My 100 Day Home Organization Program is ordered in a way so the areas you organize will stay organized as you move on to area #2, #3, etc.

4. Acknowledge your limitations

I know how frustrated you are! Knowing what I USED to be able to do made me even MORE depressed when I couldn’t seem to tackle even the basics when I was depressed.

If it’s a bad day… it’s OK! You have time to get organized, take care of yourself.

And when your desire is beyond your physical ability – hire help.

5. Surround yourself with positive people

I know it’s easier to say than do, but I always felt better when I made myself go OUT and BE with people, even though I didn’t want to.

I can’t even tell you how many times we will be laughing with clients and then they say,

· “I can’t believe how fun you make organizing!”

· “I haven’t been able to laugh like that in a long time.”

· “If I knew how quickly you could get this organized I wouldn’t have waited so long to call.”

and our favorite

· “I can’t believe there are people who actually LIKE to organize!”

These thoughts come from my personal experience. What about you? Do you have any tips to share?