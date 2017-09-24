5 Tips for Helping Your Pet Slim Down

As humans we tend to weigh ourselves regularly and count calories or watch what we eat to some degree. It's not just the humans that have work to do when it comes to their waistline.

Pets also tend to gain weight from goodies and tablescraps given to them by well-intentioned family members.

We are soon entering the holidays season and I was shocked when I read that according to a study by the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, on average dogs gain 0.3 pounds and cats gain 0.4 pounds during the holidays, which is equivalent to 5 to 7 pounds for a person.

Take my Bailey Mae for example. She is well-loved and well-fed.

We hadn't realized just how well-fed she was until one day she rolled over for someone to pet her belly and was coughing and carrying on. She'd put on some weight and since we want her to be around as long as possible, we started cutting back her food.

Kibble wasn't enough for her anymore. She begged. She flashed her big brown eyes at us making them dramatically sad for effect, in hopes she could have just a little table scrap.

Julee Morrison Bailey Mae posing with her brown eyes in hopes of scoring table scraps.

Unfortunately, pets cannot choose to diet and exercise on their own. We stopped giving Bailey Mae table scraps. She wouldn’t touch her kibble, so we looked for another option. We found two.

Once a month I make Instant Pot Dog Food. It ensures I know exactly what she is eating. It allows her to think she is getting the same thing her humans are eating, but it isn’t food enhanced with preservatives, salt, or added sugars.

Julee Morrison Instant Pot Dog Food in jars for easy storage

It takes more than monitoring your dog’s food to keep them healthy, active and happy. Pet nutrition expert and 12+ year practicing veterinarian Dr. Katy Nelson to offer tips on how you can help your pet battle the bulge:

1. Check your pet’s weight regularly. You can check your pet’s weight at home by gently running your fingers along their rib cage. At a healthy weight, their ribs should be felt easily and have a thin, silky layer of skin moving over them as opposed to large chunks of fat. If you feel your pet is overweight, make an appointment with your vet to discuss an appropriate action plan. Just remember, when making any changes to your pet’s diet it’s best to do so slowly to avoid gastrointestinal upset.

2. Portion control. Pet obesity is largely due to the overconsumption of commercial food and treats. Feeding guidelines are usually based on a “healthy adult pet” and one size does not fit all. There are many factors used to determine how many calories your pet needs, like life stage, reproductive status, physical activity, and disease conditions, so be sure to speak with your vet to determine what daily caloric intake is right for your pet. And don’t forget to factor in the calories consumed from treats.

3. Read labels. Cats and dogs are natural carnivores and thrive on fresh, meat-based diets. Many traditional shelf-stable pet foods are carbohydrate-based and contain fillers like corn, wheat and soy, which are harder for your pet to digest. Instead, look for all natural food that has meat as the #1 ingredient like Vital Beef & Bison or Freshpet Select Chunky Chicken & Turkey slice & serve rolls. A protein-dense food will also help your pet stay fuller longer and provide longer-lasting energy.

4. Avoid table scraps. Human food is not appropriate for household pets in most instances. Many of the foods we commonly eat can be toxic to dogs and cats, such as chocolate, grapes and raisins, onions and garlic, macadamia nuts, and even sugar-free gum. A complete and balanced food made especially for pets is recommended.