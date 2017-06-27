5 Tips For Improving Your Wellbeing At Work

Depending on who you talk to, estimates are that most of us will spend somewhere between 35 to 50 percent of our waking hours either working or thinking about work. If you are like me, that number is much higher. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that work is one of the largest influences on our wellbeing that exists today. If you experience stress or feel uncomfortable at work, chances are your entire life tends to become a bit discombobulated. Any attempt to improve your overall wellbeing will have significantly limited impact, unless work and the work environment is factored in.