5 Tips for Making the Most of LinkedIn's Publishing Platform

To get ahead in business, it often feels like you have to predict the future. Unfortunately, as you probably already know, being a business psychic isn’t as easy as it sounds. Luckily, every now and again, something is created that gives people the opportunity to take advantage of the future.

In today’s business world, this opportunity is LinkedIn’s publishing platform.

Thanks to the advent of this new technology, exposing your writing to a highly professional network is now easier than ever. The only issue with this new channel, though, is that some elements about it are still unclear, which makes some users hesitant to start using the tool.

Accepting—and adapting—to change is scary, but as many early adopters know, it can pay off in more ways than ever expected. Business leaders that are currently taking advantage of this new offering are already seeing an incredible return on investment, and if you take the leap, so can you.

Below, you’ll find five tips that’ll allow you to make the most of LinkedIn’s publishing platform—before your competition gets the chance. Although these tips are not an exhaustive list, they do represent the latest insight into what’s performing successfully on the platform.

1) Write for LinkedIn’s Audience

If you have a LinkedIn profile that’s designed to generate interest, chances are that it was created with a specific audience in mind. The fact of the matter is that LinkedIn’s audience is unique in many ways, and if you want to succeed on the platform, all of your content needs to be optimized for the types of people that will interact with it.

So, what type of writing does the average LinkedIn user want to see you create? First and foremost, they are interested in how-to posts. Your connections on LinkedIn want to achieve better outcomes and results. They don’t want information that’ll only help them in the short-term, they are interested in acquiring knowledge that’ll help them for a lifetime. If you can provide your audience with how-to posts that’ll help them better their lives, they’ll see you as an authority figure, and they’ll be interested in reading your posts for years to come.

To diversify your content’s breadth, you can also take advantage of list-style posts. These posts can draw in large amounts of traffic because they’re easy for your readers to understand and they perform well on search engines.

2) Title Length & Post Length Still Matter

Similarly to how tweets should be about 100 characters and Facebook posts should be less than 40 characters, there’s a magic number when it comes to posting on LinkedIn. Overall, when you create a title, you’ll want it to be less than 50 characters long.

When you are deciding what the length of your post should be on LinkedIn, the first thing to think about is your audience. As mentioned previously, users on this platform are generally professionals that want to acquire more information. As such, it’s OK to use a long-form post style—about 1,500 to 2,000 words. According to DigiMar, a digital advertising company that helps clients with LinkedIn optimization, the best way to determine the “sweet spot” for your content’s length is to do A/B testing.

3) Split Your Post Into Reader-Friendly Sections

Whether you realize it or not, you’re probably well-versed in the art of skimming and scanning text. As a busy professional, you have a lot to do, which makes getting to the essence of a reading material without reading the entire thing an important tool.

When you use LinkedIn to publish content, you want to draft copy that’s easy to skim without insulting the reader. Everything you publish should have some type of point, and splitting your post into reader-friendly sections will allow your viewers to gain an understanding of the most important parts of your material as quickly as possible.

Currently, the best way to do this is to separate your post into five sections. Each heading should be easily noticeable, and it should provide a significant piece of information. Within these five sections, you’ll also want to include five to eight images. These pictures should reiterate your copy’s main points and add value to your overall piece. A great way to do this is to include edited screenshots that can quickly be viewed and understood.

4) Writing Should Be Easily Accessible With a Neutral Tone

Have you ever had to write a step-by-step guide? For example, if you were asked how to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich from start to finish, what would you say? Was it something along the lines of “Get two pieces of bread, put peanut butter on one and jelly on the other and then put them together?”

This is generally the way that this question is answered, but it’s not really a step-by-step guide. If it were, it’d also include information about where you can get the ingredients, the types of ingredients you can use, et cetera.

What does a step-by-step guide have to do with writing for LinkedIn, though? Simply put, everything you write for LinkedIn should be accessible to anyone and everyone. For the most part, you’ll want to stay away from industry jargon, even if you’re writing a technical piece. Everything you write should have a readability score of five to six. In other words, your content should be accessible for the average fifth- or sixth-grade student.

To have high-performing content, you’ll also want to take a neutral tone. People want to know how they can make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, but they’re not necessarily interested in why you put crunchy peanut butter on your sandwich. After someone reads your content, they shouldn’t know what your attitude toward the topic is, but they should have enough information to formulate their own view.

5) Include a Call-to-Action

Regardless of the platform, post likes, views and shares matter. The first way you can influence the amount of traction your writing on LinkedIn receives is to promote it on your other networks. First, you should tweet about your work and link back to it. Then, promote it on your other social platforms, like Facebook and Instagram.

Another great way to try and influence the amount of engagement your post receives is to include a thoughtful call-to-action at the bottom of it. Encourage people to like or share your post. You can also add thought-provoking questions at the end of your pieces and invite readers to respond in the comments section of LinkedIn. This requires you to do a bit more upkeep on your posts, but the two-way conversation it will create will provide you with invaluable information about your audience.