5 Tips on Getting Through a Breakup

All relationships are unique, and (like it or not) most breakups are, too. Maybe you parted ways with your ex on good terms. Or maybe things didn’t go well, and you’re still seething from the screaming match that happened as he walked out the door.

Let’s be honest, regardless of how well (or badly) it ended, the pain and loneliness are there. Getting through a breakup is still an overwhelming prospect when you’re in the thick of grieving and feeling vulnerable. Getting through the pain is a process; but with a little help, you can move on to thrive.

You might not believe this now, but it will happen.

When you’re going through a breakup (or any transition for that matter), it helps to make a plan for your own happiness and forward movement, as I outline in my new book The Breakup Guide: Practical Advice for Letting Go and Moving On. It might feel good in the moment to stalk your ex’s Facebook page, accuse him of cheating, or sleep with as many new people as possible as a form of revenge, but ultimately this prolongs your grief.

The goal is to move on, isn’t it? You want to let go. I know the pain you feel – I’ve felt it, too. It IS possible to heal, to thrive after a loss. You just need to begin to help yourself, and put one foot in front of the other every single day.

Following are 5 tips to help you through the initial pain of a breakup:

Take up exercise.

It seems simple, but the power of physically moving your body, challenging its strength, is cathartic. When we grieve we hold emotional pain in our bodies, and exercise is a healthy way of letting it go. So, take up a new sport, train for a marathon or competition, or grab a workout buddy and plan to start a new exercise routine. When you get moving, you feel better.

Learn something new.

Sometimes our brains need distraction to help us get through difficult times, and there isn’t a better time to dive into something new than on the heels of a breakup. If you’ve always wanted to learn how to cook homemade Indian food, how to garden, how to speak Italian, or how to lay new floors in the kitchen, now’s the perfect time to invest in some classes and get started. It doesn’t really matter what you want to learn - the point is to be a student again; to be open to learning.

Take a social media cleanse.

This is a difficult ask, especially if you have to engage in social media at work. But try staying off as much as possible, and filtering your ex’s feed so you’re not tempted to look. (Or even better---unfriend him!) Also, don’t post anything about him, even to your friends. Create distance. Here’s the thing: social media raises your anxiety level because you have access to your ex’s curated life online, even if you’re no longer together IRL. Social media pics and posts aren’t the whole story, so don’t try to read into everything. Instead, make the break digitally as well as physically so you can truly move on.

Start a gratitude journal.

Believe me, gratitude works. It’s a small miracle once you start practicing gratitude how much it can change your outlook, and ultimately your life (no exaggeration). If you feel lost in your grief or anger, it’s an especially useful tool, because it takes you outside of yourself to look at things differently, to gain some much-needed perspective. Every day, write five things you are grateful for, no matter how small or insignificant.

Make plans with friends.

Nothing helps more during a painful breakup than being with friends. They provide perspective and a much-needed support network. Don’t be afraid to reach out and ask for help or company. And remember to be there for them when they need you, too.

These seem like simple tasks, but it takes discipline and motivation to create a new routine, to incorporate these practices when you are feeling emotional and uninspired. But I promise, once you do, you will start to see a new you taking form, one that you might have ignored or hidden before.