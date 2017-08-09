5 Tips on How Single Working Moms Can Have a Social Life

Imagine this picture for a second; you wake up and have to make sure the kids get ready for school. You have to whip up a quick and healthy breakfast, make sure the kids get to school on time. And then you have to get yourself to work, and figure out how to put in good hours with the kids, bearing your date at the grocery store in mind.

Some may say it is an impossible job, and this wouldn’t meet too much argument. It is almost impossible to see how mothers in such situations can even get around to having a social life. The necessity of keeping a work-life balance still rises to the fore for these super human mothers and they have to find a way to make proper planning their best pals.

Fact is, everyone needs a social life, and these mothers need to learn how to get some even if their lives suggest otherwise. No one is saying that it is easy, but it can be done, and here’s how:

1. Decide To Have A Social Life in spite of the Odds

In some quarters, a single mom with a robust social life is touted as Selfish. As a single mother it is detrimental to pay attention to any such sentiments. There are two other reasons that you need a decent social life, besides the fact that you deserve it. The first is that being a parent requires a lot of confidence and a wide range of experiences. Imagine the questions children ask and the counsel that they often need as they begin to grow.

A decent amount of exposure outside the home makes you discover yourself further or remind yourself of things about yourself that you seem to have forgotten. This way you can have your confidence back.

The second reason is that it's not healthy for your children to have only you as the main support and source of friendship in their lives. As your children grow up, they need some time away from you just as much as you need some time away from them. Otherwise, they might begin to resent you as they grow into teenagers and their need may begin to express itself in more violent and unpalatable ways.

2. Make The Time

Now that you have agreed to have a decent social life, you would have to create time. Perhaps you have only taken a break off from work on family burials, and weddings or when sick. These activities, though tagged “social functions”, are as much demands on you as your job is.

To make this work, you need to deliberately take time off for the sake of breaking the triangular Home-Work-Mall flow of your life. If you are an entrepreneur, then this becomes slightly easier. If not, make good use of the usual breaks, and then try to carve out a big one once in a while.

3. It Doesn’t Have To Be So Complicated

It doesn’t have to be as complicated as taking a week-long vacation away from your kids; that may not be feasible (except when it is). You need a day at a time or maybe two days to get back your groove.

You can plan events with local mothers and hang out, go for a hike or take a short overnight camping trip. In some cases where you totally cannot lose the kids, you could plan with other moms and have the kids come along, but kept in the care of an employed nanny while you all have your time to yourselves.

4. What To Do With The Kids

So what do you do with your kids while you are away? There are a lot of children events and camps that you can occupy them with and have them thank you later. If that doesn’t work for you, then you can try what I consider the safest option - leave them with family.

More often than not you would have at least one family member that understands why you need some time away from your daily life schedule, and would not see it as irresponsible. If that person is capable of baby-sitting for a few days, then this would be great.

If it doesn’t work either way then consider getting a nanny to baby sit for the short time you are gone. Make sure this nanny is referred to you by some other trusted mother. Leaving your kids in the hands of someone whose profile you saw online is a dicey risk to take.

5. You Will Probably Need Help with The Actual Planning

You have probably gotten addicted to being independent and this can be a great virtue except when it isn’t. Face it, you have a lot on your plate on a daily basis, and your memory may have gotten a bit hazy. Even if the stress doesn’t worry you one bit, you will still need some help planning any event or trip with your daily routine.

The internet luckily has found some solutions to this, with travel sites and apps like; Google Trips and Tripit showing great results in planning trips, arranging travel packages and actually delivering. Apps like bsociable provide tremendous assistance with planning events especially if it is a group event. With such assistance you would need to be trying hard to forget necessary stuff.

You could also try having some friends or family help you out with small tasks like walking the dog, getting the mail and other such tasks while you are away.