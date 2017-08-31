5 Tips to Manage Your Finances

Many young Americans today never learn financial literacy and so have to grope around like a blind man learning what works and what does not. Unfortunately, some never do figure out how to stay secure and fall into bad financial habits.

But personal finances at a basic level is not that complicated. By committing yourself to a few basic steps, you will already be significantly ahead of most people.

1. Save

A 2016 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve found that “46 percent of Americans said they did not have enough money to cover a $400 emergency expense.” But while some experts may look at this and worry about what this means for the general American economy, this is mostly a personal financial failure. Far more than 54 percent of Americans should be able to pass such a small financial hurdle, but too many people spend frivolously and live paycheck to paycheck when they have no excuse to do so.

The first financial step anyone should take is to build up a small nest egg so that they can take care of themselves in an emergency. A good guideline is to save the equivalent of two months of expenses. If you lose your job tomorrow but have enough in savings, you will have the time and security to look for a good job instead of scrambling to take anything with a paycheck.

Of course, this does assume that you know how much two months of expenses actually is, which leads into the next important tip.

2. Create a Budget

If you do not know where your money is going, you cannot realistically plan to get your financial house in order and cut down on unnecessary expenses. This is why you need to plan a budget to track expenses

A great thing about budgets is that they can easily show how small expenses can over time rack up to become something very large. A $4 coffee done daily over a month can eat up a huge amount of your nonessential purchases. A common refrain is that 50 percent of your expenses should go to essentials like food and housing, 30 percent goes to discretionary expenses like entertainment, and 20 percent should be saved or used to pay down debt.

You do not have to rigidly adhere to such percentages. But by knowing where your money is going, you can cut down on small purchases and be better off.

3. Invest in Your Skills

Investing in yourself is far more productive and meaningful compared to buying stocks or mutual funds. Remember that you are competing against the rest of the human race for wealth and jobs, and the winners are those who have valuable skills and are always learning new things.

Education is the primary way to invest in yourself, but I am not suggesting that you need to go back to school. Read constantly, as General Mattis does. Figure out relevant skills you want to learn such as a foreign language or business talent and take seminars. Keep track of what you are doing with your time and go over how you can improve your life.

The education of a man is never complete until he dies. Look to earn useful skills and knowledge, and you will be on the path to success.

4. Invest in your Health

If you have not got your health, then you have not got anything. Just as you should invest in your skills and education to improve your standing in the job market, you should improve your health to avoid the costs of a sudden health emergency. It is easier to get into the habits of exercising, eating properly, and not drinking to excess now than it is when your body is a mess.

And then there is health insurance. Yes, many young people do not have to worry about health insurance quite as much due to the Affordable Care Act. But getting your own health insurance as soon as possible can help you learn about the various aspects of health insurance sooner rather than later, and you should definitely never attempt to go uninsured.

5. Your Credit Score Matters

You may not be planning to buy a house or car anytime soon, but you will someday. A high score will mean that you can get better financing and interest rates, and also have an easier time getting certain jobs or renting.