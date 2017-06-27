5 Tips to Throw the Perfect Fourth of July Barbecue

Summer at the Hollis household is all about us getting together and enjoying the pool, and Fourth of July is probably one of my favorite holidays to do just that. My favorite thing is to host a backyard barbecue for my friends and family to enjoy. We try to make sure we have everything prepared ahead of time so we can spend our day having fun! That’s why I am sharing five easy tips to throw the best Fourth of July barbecue – complete with a delicious slow-cooked brisket recipe that’s a great make-ahead party option.

Easy Décor! You don’t have to go over the top with decorations. Just string up some yarn or kitchen twine to create a little backdrop and then add themed napkins on top like pennants. They’re so light they just stay in place. This time I added in some favorite American quotes with clothes pins. If you like this style, you could ask your guests to bring their own quotes or even hang pictures of past Fourth of July parties.

Have a Signature Drink! There’s no need to buy tons of beverages for your party - just whip up this super festive Patriotic Punch. The best part is that it’s super simple to make and all your guests will love it.

Set up a Display! We all know you can’t have a Fourth of July barbecue without the fixings that go with it. So instead of having all the condiments out in mismatched jars and bottles from the grocery store, put them into these mason jars. This also makes clean up easy – just put the tops back on the jars and you’re done!

Activity for the Kids! No pool, no problem. Keep the kids entertained during the day with water balloons. They get to stay cool and have fun at the same time!

Don’t forget the FOOD! We grill up hot dogs and hamburgers for the kids, but I usually like to have something special for the adults. That’s why I have partnered with Stubb’s Legendary Bar-B-Q to share an easy brisket recipe that no one will be able to resist. The best things about this recipe you can put it in the oven ahead of time, so by the time you’re finished getting everything else together, it will be all cooked and ready to enjoy. Scroll down to check out the full recipe!

You first want to start out with one 4-pound beef brisket. Preheat the oven to 300ºF and pat the beef brisket dry with paper towels. Evenly rub 3 tablespoons of Stubb’s Beef Spice Rub seasoning over all sides of the brisket. Place the brisket in a 9”x13” baking dish and tightly cover it with foil. Bake the brisket in the preheated oven for 4 hours, or until fork tender.

When the brisket is done baking, mix together 1 cup of Stubb’s Original Bar-B-Q sauce, one 8-ounce can crushed pineapple, 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, and I tablespoon chipotle in adobo. This barbecue sauce is so great to add to your brisket because it is packed with flavor, free of high fructose corn syrup and is certified gluten-free in case any of your party goers have allergies.

Pour the sauce over the baked brisket and return it to the oven to bake for 1 more hour. Just before the end of the baking time, turn the oven to broil. Broil the brisket just until the top begins to bubble and brown, about 5 minutes.