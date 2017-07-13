Writing daily gratitude in a journal helps build small business owners’ leadership skills.

Photo by HCal Media I Choose Joy, the daily gratitude practice that will transform your life by Danelle Delgado

Standing in your moment of truth

When you as a small business owner climb a higher than expected wall and leap over ditches to meet market demands, some say you are a hustler and others shout rock star for you making it happen. Business is hard and as you stand drinking your coffee, you are just glad to have conquered your problems and are continuing to outpace your competition. You then hop into your vehicle and drive home knowing tomorrow is another day to begin again.

What’s in your hand?

Your competitors may have tools that are shiny with lots of bells and whistles, the truth is you already have some great tools. For example, are you maximizing the full capacity of your software you own such as Microsoft Office or the Google Suite? Or have you purchased a new app and realized that it required more of your time to make it work and now it sits on your hard drive consuming space?

No excuses

Every small business has challenges of some kind. And complaining and making up excuses is counterproductive. From finding the right talent to managing staff to selecting medical insurance to driving your vision and other areas requiring your direction. From my experience as a small business, it is often basic tools that can enhance your abilities to lead, and provide your company a distinction in the marketplace.

Here are 5 tools every small business should be using

Gratitude journal – When you and I are happy, our brains are more engaged, energetic, creative and enlightened. This ultimately allows you to provide a better customer experience. And when your customers are happy, your small business prospers. Buy yourself a spiral notebook or bound journal book and write what you are grateful for daily. I use the I Choose Joy journal book, Danelle Delgado. It works for me.

Personal Development – In the 21st century, the champions standing in the center of the business ring are life-long learners. Successful small business owners listen to audio, watch videos, read books, blogs, and attend training conferences to stay sharp. This kind of investment will enhance your confidence which is key in succeeding in your small business.

Contact Management System (CMS) – Your money is in the follow up and contact management systems are a low cost and an effective way to stay organized. There are many CMS’s out there and I encourage you to do the research to identify best one for your small business.

Social Media – Social sites are free to use and provide an opportunity for you to be in front of billions of users in marketplaces. Facebook advertisement is cost effective for small businesses; and it can be used in a strategic manner to target a specific market. Instagram also has advantages of reach if your market consists of 18 to 35-year olds. This age group alone spends multiple hours a day on Instagram.

Your Cell – If you are not able to meet with your customers face-to-face, use your phone! This is the next best way to be in front of your customers is using your cell to talk, text, video chat and multiple other uses. Your cell is a power tool to generate sales and to propel your small business to success.

In Conclusion

Your small business is your vehicle to success. It gives you the kind of lifestyle you want to have and allows you to achieve your dreams. It is not easy being a small business owner, but using tools that you have in your hand is smart and can set your company apart in the marketplace during any economic times.

What tools you are using in your small business? For those wanting to get from where you are today in your small business to your desired goal, visit Vehicle to Success for practical tips and tools.

About the author: Helen Callier, President of Bradlink LLC, an SBA award winning small business, is the author of best-selling ‘Your Money is in the Follow up’, The Why, When, Where, Who, What, and How to Follow up Guide for Small Businesses. Helen is also a recognized advocate for small businesses and speaks nationally to small business audiences on practical tips on how to drive your small business vehicle to success.

Follow Helen Callier on Facebook.