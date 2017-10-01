5 Tools To Help You Manage Your Events With Ease

With the whole world going digital, gone are the days of having to plan your event with pen and paper. Most event planners have keyed into the digital space, taking advantage of sophisticated software to assist with planning and organizing event logistics.

There are lots of free and paid tools available online to help event planners with facilitating the planning process. Bear in mind that it is not a one size fits all approach. Before committing to using any one of these software’s it would be worth comparing them with each other. Here are 5 tools you should try your hands on at your next event.

Trello is an event project management tool that organizes project task into various boards. It lets you work collaboratively as a team. It allows your team members see the progress update for each task and know where the event is in the planning process. It also has a highly visual and simplified user interface.

Trello is available on the free and paid platform. The free platform is ideal if you are managing simple projects. The paid platform is for multiple projects and is further broken into Business Class and Enterprise. On the paid platform you can integrate with other apps such as Evernote, Mailchimp, Slack, Salesforce and more.

Key Features

File sharing

Segmented team and project boards

Integration with other applications

Calendar view

GuestDeck is online event management software with an array of web based mobile applications that helps you improve workflow efficiency. You can use it for online ticket purchasing, online guest registration and mobile check in.

It has an interactive table planner that allows you modify your guest seating arrangement on your computer or mobile device at the touch of a button.

GuestDeck also provides some level of engagement amongst attendees; you can run polls, surveys or competitions via your guests mobile devices. It is not a free software, however you can request for a demo on GuestDeck website.

Key Features

Online registration & ticketing

Interactive table planner

Mobile Guest Check-In

Guest Interaction

Data Management & Analytics

Whova is an all in one event management software that helps you manage all aspects of your event. Its products offerings include: online registration, event agenda, attendee check-in, name badge registration, live polling, post event report and event marketing.

It also has a mobile event app where you can access event information or make changes to your event schedule while on the move.

It is a paid software but you can request for a live demo and fill an online form to get a price quote on their website as well.

Key Features

Online registration & ticketing

Mobile Guest Check-In

Event Management Tools

Email Marketing

Eventbrite is a popular event management tool that helps planners manage payments and event registration. The software has a ticketing platform that helps you keep track of sales. You can also promote your event on the Eventbrite site, increasing your audience reach for prospective ticket buyers.

The built in social sharing featuring allows you share and promote your event on social media sites like Facebook. There is also the Eventbrite Organiser mobile app you can use to sell and scan tickets while on the go.

Key Features

Online registration & ticketing

Event Organizer

Data Management & Reporting

Integration with other applications

Asana is a good project management tool that you can use to effectively plan your events. Asana incorporates project management and task management techniques as part of its features.

You are able to customize your tasks by adding custom fields to your work flow. You can also organize your tasks into shared lists or boards. It enables people work in teams on various projects and allows project managers monitor team mate’s productivity through its reporting features.

Asana has a free version that provides basic features and premium and enterprise version for businesses.

Key Features

Segmented team and project boards

Custom fields

Integration with other applications

Calendar view