5 Tools You Use To Hide Yourself From The World

Someone just asked me, Leo, how long have you been training for?

My first thought, to be honest, was that I started training when I was 12 months old. From my youngest days I was trained, not raised, to understand the consequences of my actions. Along with that, I was taught the skill of how to make others happy. Learning about myself and who I am didn't come until years later, when I realized that no one is responsible for my happiness but myself.

In the first 20 years of my life I learned about what others need, and in the second 20 years of my life I learned all about what I need. 40 years of training taught me that what you do for yourself and what you do for others can be two completely different things, which often get mixed up. From where you spend your money to what you eat for dinner, from how you spend your time to what you say, you either you do it to show yourself to the world, or do it to hide yourself from the world.

Here are my 5 tools you can use to either show yourself to the word, or to hide yourself from the world:

1) FOOD. Do you eat food to hide yourself from the world, or do you eat to show yourself to the world? Our body is the first word that we use to communicate with the world around us, although it is an unspoken word. Your body is just a reflection of what you eat, which is a direct consequence of how you feel about yourself. Make sure your body has only great things to say about who you are. The food you eat should only make you feel strong, confident, proud and good about yourself. If you feel any other way, it is because you use food not to show yourself, but to hide yourself from the world.

2) WORDS. Do you use your words to hide yourself from the world, or do you use them to show yourself to the world? You, along with your looks and your skills, are a gift to this world. You need to think and therefore talk about yourself the same way you would talk about a beautiful gift. You should never use words to put yourself and your skills down. The way you think and talk about yourself should only bring you joy and make you feel good about yourself. If it doesn’t, you are using words to hide yourself from the world instead of showing yourself to the world.

3) MONEY. Do you use money to hide yourself from the world, or to show yourself to the world? What we do with the money we earn is a clear indication of how we feel about ourselves and the world around us. If we spend more than we make, or use money to impress others, or to sustain a social status, it is because we don’t feel good about who we are. The less we feel inside, the more value we place on material things and the more we will end up spending. The better we feel about ourselves, the less we need to spend.

4) RELATIONSHIPS. Do you use relationships to hide yourself from the world, or use them to show yourself to the world? Our partners, spouses and our friends are just a reflection of who we really are. If we choose to stay in toxic relationships, or hang with the wrong crowd, it is because we don’t feel good about ourselves. Therefore, you should stop using your relationships to hide yourself and your skills from the outside world. Choose relationships that will support your goals and appreciate yourself for who you truly are.

5) TIME. Do you use time to show yourself to the world, or do you use it to hide yourself from the world? From the moment we wake up in the morning until the time we go to sleep at night, we use time to make ourselves heard and seen, or the opposite – quiet and hidden. You do everything for a reason and with a purpose. Therefore, if by the end of the day, or by the end of the week, or by the end of the year you are not feeling better about yourself, and getting closer to your goals, it is because you are using time to hide yourself from the world instead showing yourself to the world.

FOOD, WORDS, MONEY, RELATIONSHIPS, and TIME are just tools meant to enhance who we truly are. Our responsibility is to use these resources to make ourselves heard and seen, loved and needed, proud and confident of ourselves. We are a gift to this world. Let's give the world what it deserves, OUR UNHIDDEN, UNAPOLOGETIC TRUE SELVES.