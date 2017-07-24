5 Totally Amazing Grilled Cheese Recipes You Have To Try

Because who doesn't love grilled cheese?

SOURCE: N. LEEPER, SHUTTERSTOCK

1. Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese

Merging these two classic snacks is sure to have your taste buds celebrating. This recipe is the perfect combo of garlic-y goodness and gooey, cheesy bliss. Try dipping this sandwich in marinara sauce instead of tomato soup to complete the delectable treat.

2. Caprese Grilled Cheese

Do you absolutely love mozzarella cheese? This grilled cheese is the right one for you. It combines fresh mozzarella, pesto and tomatoes on good thick Italian bread to send your taste buds on an all expense paid trip to Italia. Molto delizioso! Click here for the full recipe.

3. Pizza Grilled Cheese

What do you do when you're craving pepperoni pizza but also a gooey grilled cheese? Combine the two! You can make this delicious sandwich with or without meat to satisfy your cheesy craving. Follow this recipe and you will be left completely satisfied.

4. Blueberry Brie Grilled Cheese

If you're in the mood for something a little bit sweeter, try this fresh and fruity twist on the classically savory dish. The combination of fresh blueberries and soft brie cheese is sure to have you rethinking your grilled cheese habits. Click here for the full recipe.

5. Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese

If you like things hot and spicy, try this fiery snack to give your taste buds that kick they desire. Combining the heat from the jalapeños and the cooling factor from the cream cheese, you will be left more satisfied than ever.