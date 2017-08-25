5 Trends That are Changing the Millennial Economy

Each generation has unique expectations, behaviors, attitudes, and value systems. These distinct generations have specific consumption patterns. Labels like Boomers (born before Gen X), Gen X (born between 1960s and 1980s), and Gen Y (born between 1980s and 2000s) are becoming rather obsolete but what is still trending is Millennials or Gen Y

Millennials are arguably the largest generation in history. According to statistics from the U.S. census bureau, Millennials make up about 83 million of the nation’s current population. The unique experiences of the Millennials will shape the way we buy and sell, forcing companies and businesses to adjust their business strategy for decades to come.

Due to the advent of the internet and the current economic downturn, Millennials have developed a set of priorities and expectations completely different from previous generations. For example, a growing number of Millennials are choosing to live with their parents. They have been reluctant to buy items such as cars, music, and luxury goods. Luxuries that used to be important for previous generations are not as important for Millennials. They are reshaping the real estate market and are responsible for the growth of the sharing economy. Futuristic companies like Netflix, Uber, AirBnB, Jettly, and Zipcar are already taking advantage of the huge market opportunity provided by this generation’s sharing economy.

A recent survey of Interns conducted by Goldman Sachs in 2013, found out that 30% of millennials do not intend to purchase a car in the future. 25% said they will only buy one if there is a need for it, otherwise they are indifferent. Another 25% said buying a car is important but not a big priority. 15% said purchasing a car is extremely important. And the last 5% do not feel strongly about it.

The question here is: What are the trends that are changing the millennials economy? Here are some of the trends, we have identified.

Ridesharing

Jeremy Rifkin, Author and Economist, puts it this way, ‘’25 years from now, car sharing will be the norm, and car ownership an anomaly.’’ Millennials are shifting focus to services that provide access to cars without the responsibilities that come with ownership. In my opinion, 25 years is far off as millennial are not only hiring cars today, they are also hiring private jets as a group for vacations and business trip.

Services like Uber and Lyft partners with taxi drivers and get a percentage of the charges a rider pays. On the other hand, Zipcar allows people to borrow cars for a short period of time for an amount. Jetty has created a social market for anyone to fly private. Closely associated with Ridesharing is Getaround, a platform that allows drivers to rent cars from private car owners and owners to rent out their cars.

Apartment/home lending

Being a homeowner was the hallmark of achievements for the baby boomers and Generation X. They worked hard and strived to own a home. Millennials however, have a reluctance to enter the housing market.

The average millennial wants to be educated. And they’re no longer settling for a university degree anymore. Many of them now enroll for masters or a doctorate degree. They would even take loans to achieve their aims. A recent report shows that student loans have increased by 84% over ten years with an average student having a loan balance of $29,000.

Due to this shift priorities, millennials therefore find it more practical to rent or share an apartment while paying off their loans. Others find it more convenient to live with their parents.

Peer-to-peer lending

Peer to peer lending is sometimes abbreviated as P2P lending. It is a system online that peers or match borrowers with lenders. For online companies offering this service, the expenses involved is rather low and therefore can afford to provide the service more cheaply than traditional firms.

Many online platforms have taken advantage of this and are now cashing in on the trend.While individual investors are reaping the benefits, the banking sector are experiencing the downturn.

Talent Sharing

The increasing rate of unemployment is driving Millennials to develop talents that can be exchanged for payment. What is known as talent sharing or freelancing.

Now, companies and entrepreneurs can hire people online to perform a service or a task. Writers, graphic designers, coders or web experts can now share their talent with anybody they want and they get paid for it. Some of the sites that offer this service are Upwork, Freelancer, TaskRabbit, Care.com and more.

Co-working

Similar to talent sharing is co-working. Co-working allows entrepreneurs, telecommuters and individuals to rent a desk or a space without necessarily renting the entire office.It involves a shared working environment and independent activities. The prices are quite low when compared to the actual cost that could have been incurred, and the office offers many benefits. It offers solution to the problem of isolation that many freelancers experience while working at home.

Some of the benefits of co-working include access to meeting space, steady internet connection, and some free beverages or drinks. People are thriving and being successful, thanks to co-working.