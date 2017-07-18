5 TV Shows Guaranteed To Cheer You Up

And probably make you laugh a lot along the way.

SOURCE: L. SMITH, WALLPAPERS CRAFT

There are so many really cool TV shows out right now. There are funny, scary, creative, crazy, unique and dramatic ones - and sometimes a mix of more than one of those!

When you're having a bad day, though, sometimes you just want a cute and happy TV episode to distract you a little. Here are some of the best shows that are, for the most part, just so happy!

1. The Office.

The Office is so much fun. It is just full of the most ridiculous, hilarious scenarios that would most likely never happen in a real office, but they are really fun to watch. Also, in between the crazy, there are some actually really sweet relationships built between the characters, like with Jim and Pam, and Michael and all his employees, among others.

I first watched The Office freshman year of college, and at first I thought it was a goofy show, with some inappropriate jokes thrown in, but several months later, I was crying happy tears as I watched the show finale. This is a classic, and will almost always work to cheer you up.

2. Chuck.

Chuck is an adorable TV show. Zachary Levi (the voice actor of Flynn Rider, who is the best) acts as Chuck, a sweet, nerdy guy who finds out that he is connected to the C.I.A., the N.S.A. and all kinds of spy work! Not only is Chuck great, the other characters are actually amazing as well (like Sarah, Casey, Morgan, Ellie and Awesome), and they develop really well over the course of the show.

This show has romance, clever plots and hilarious lines. It deals with some serious things, but the overall tone is light, adorable and funny as Chuck navigates the spy world. Plus, Chuck and Sarah are so cute!

3. New Girl.

New Girl is so much fun. Jess, the main character, is adorable, funny and so relatable. I could write paragraphs about her hilarious roommates, who are all guys. Nick is anti-social, works in a bar and is actually a really great friend; Schmidt is classy, high-strung and hilariously sarcastic; Winston is adorable, a bit awkward and loves cats. Plus, Jess's best friend, Cece, is sassy and amazing.

Basically, the show follows Jess as she adjusts to her roommates, and how they become friends. There are also some really great relationships that build as the show goes on. Often, an episode will start out with a conflict and treat it pretty lightly, but by the end, the characters show that they are are actually, reluctantly adults (relatable), and they work through the problem together. It's so good, and so funny!

4. Jane the Virgin.

Jane the Virgin is a truly adorable show about a young woman, her parents, grandma and the two men in her life. There are a lot of plot twists and turns, but there is also a deeply rooted theme of the importance of family values.

The narrator of this particular show is hilarious and an amazing unique part of the show. Also, Gina Rodriguez is so talented, and will make you laugh and cry. Overall, though, it is just a feel-good show that will make you wish you were sassy like basically all the characters are, and allow you to appreciate your family more.

5. The Flash

Now, you wouldn't think The Flash is a typical feel-good show because it's a superhero show, and those can be more serious than some. This, though, is the comic book story of the Flash, but light-hearted and hilarious, and with characters who are ALL adorable. It's hard to pick a favorite, but I would have to go with Joe!

Grant Gustin, who plays the Flash, is truly talented, and can bring awkwardness, joy, and sorrow into one episode. I have laughed and cried so much watching this show, many times during the same episode! I started this show just on a whim, and I'm not into superhero shows, but now it is absolutely one of my favorites.

It will always cheer me up, watching the crazy adventures of Barry Allen.